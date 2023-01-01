Jonathan Brierre
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder of Reactive Media Group, Incorporated
Jonathan Brierre is a public relations specialist, author, transformational coach and software engineer whose work has impacted countless people across the globe. His company, Reactive Media Group, serves as a means for him to exponentially grow his impact through the business owners he consults.
The 5 Principles You Need to Create a Magnetic Brand Image
Use these strategies to help your business shift from looking for new clients to having new clients look for you.