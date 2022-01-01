Signing out of account, Standby...
ლევან თურმანიძე
Latest
როგორ უნდა განვითარდეს კაპიტალის ბაზარი?
კაპიტალის ბაზარი პირდაპირი ინვესტიციის წახალისებით ხელს უწყობს რესურსების ეფექტურ განაწილებას
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
Valentina Fomenko
Founder and CEO of Strategy DNA
-
Adam Bornstein
Founder of Pen Name Consulting
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Emily Washcovick
Senior Field Marketing Manager and Small Business Expert
-
Camille Nicita
President & CEO of Gongos, Inc.
-
Tammy Sons
CEO at Tn Nursery
-
Dasha Kroshkina
CEO & Founder of StudyFree