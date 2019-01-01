My Queue

Madhavi Shankar

Madhavi Shankar

Co-Founder & CEO, SpaceBasic Inc

About Madhavi Shankar

Madhavi Shankar is the Co-Founder and CEO of SpaceBasic Inc, a one-stop communication and networking app that facilitates seamless information sharing within members of Universities, Hostel Management and Global Partners seeking student engagement.

She has previously worked for companies like Vodlo Pty Ltd, Sydney as Product Manager, Asia Pacific. She is passionate about building and engineering consumer-driven products across scale.

Madhavi has also contributed highly towards global women employment and equal opportunities. She has been recognised as the 'Top 60 Women Transforming India' by The Government of India as well as the United Nations.

