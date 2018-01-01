Mana Ionescu

Mana Ionescu

Guest Writer
President of Lightspan Digital

Mana Ionescu is the President of Chicago Digital Marketing company Lightspan Digital.

5 Tips for Hiring a Social Media Marketer
Marketing

5 Tips for Hiring a Social Media Marketer

Your new hire needs to understand the basics as well as the latest digital tools. This list of tips will help you get started.
4 min read
Learn This Twitter Shortcut
Project Grow

Learn This Twitter Shortcut

Cribbing off existing Twitter lists can help you build your own segmented marketing strategies.
2 min read
6 Steps to Finding Your Twitter Audience
Marketing

6 Steps to Finding Your Twitter Audience

Use this step-by-step guide to find and connect with the people who want your content most.
4 min read
