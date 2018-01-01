Mike Trigg

Mike Trigg is COO of Hightail and manages all marketing, lead generation and e-commerce activity. Prior to Hightail, he founded an online gaming company called Spitball Entertainment and was VP of marketing and business development at hi5 (sold to Tagged), where he helped launch the company’s games portal, virtual current and original social game titles. 

Instead of Worrying About Products vs. Features, Focus on Building Solutions
Project Grow

If you're solving a genuine problem faced by enough people, even the simplest feature can make a great solution.
The 5 Biggest Reasons Projects Fail
Project Management

Applying these suggested preemptive strikes and remedies should help you avoid catastrophe on your next big project.
5 Secrets to Making Your Startup Go Viral
Viral Marketing

Here's how you can create a viral effect that will help your product spread via your customers' networks.
Go Guerrilla! 5 Unorthodox Ways to Market Your Brand
Guerilla Marketing

Most guerrilla marketing by nature is small in scale, but it's the shared links, laughs and likes that will make the campaign a big success.
7 Tips for Naming (or Re-Naming) Your Company
Naming a Business

Naming a business is not something to be taken lightly: A company's entire branding is dependent on the name. Here are a few tricks on naming your business.
