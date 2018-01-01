Moira Allen

Growth Strategies
Why You Should Hire a Translator
You say "tomato," they say "pomodoro"-and you need an interpreter.
Stuff Your Stocking
. . . with books to help you spread good cheer and healthy profit worldwide.
Attending an International Trade Show
Next stop: hundreds of sales leads
Here Comes The Bribe
Honesty isn't always the best policy abroad
Touchy-Feely
It's sometimes the little things that are crucial in international business.
Got South Asia?
With big populations and wealth, South Asia does a business good.
Czech List
Doing business with Eastern Europe
Net the World
International Web users want to buy from your site--make it easy on 'em.
Beauty Is In The Eye
. . . of the importer. Here's how to find the strange and exotic and make a pretty penny at it
Starting a Business
We Are the World
Think only gigantic corporations can take part in the global village? Not so. Even for homebased entrepreneurs, international markets are only a click away.
East Meets World
Scaling The Great Wall
O Canada
Why it makes good sense to sell to the Great White North
Karma And Cash
With fair trade, you can make money and help stop inhumane labor practices.
Home Invasion
Before anyone crosses your threshold, make sure you know what you're in for. Learn how to hire right.
On Top Of The World
The Web can bring the world to your door - but your site had better be foreign-friendly.