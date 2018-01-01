Praveen Nigam

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Amplus Consulting (P) Limited

Praveen Nigam is a Chartered Accountant 1989 Batch. He is a rank holder and a gold medalist in Taxation. Presently he is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Amplus Consulting (P) limited, the consulting arm of the Amplus Group. Prior to starting Amplus Group, Mr. Nigam was the Partner and National Head for Grant Thornton, India.

Why Banks in India Should Adopt Advanced Auditing Techniques?
Advanced auditing techniques with a proper laid down structure and policies is the only way to avoid, if not eradicate the banking frauds
