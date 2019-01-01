More From Rob Hango-Zada
Customer Service
The Uberisation of Customer Service Will Kill Retail if we don't Change
same-day shipping can be achieved; but it comes at the cost of rethinking some of your existing business practices
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.