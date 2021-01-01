About Samantha Stallard
I'm a writer, content marketer, and branding expert based in Atlanta, GA. My career has taken me across marketing verticals, from a SaaS startup to an ad agency, onto an international media empire and back to tech, I've experienced all sides of the marketing world, but keep returning to content.
