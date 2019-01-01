My Queue

Saurav Bhaik

Saurav Bhaik

Founder & CEO, Tagbin - End to End Experience Creators

About Saurav Bhaik

An IIT Roorkee graduate who co-founded Tagbin in 2013 and later on become the founder and CEO. He has shared his insights on changing marketing tactics and environment.

Experience Centers as the 'New-Age' Marketing in the India of 2019
Experience Centers as the 'New-Age' Marketing in the India of 2019

Experience centers, as opposed to the aggressive, hard-sell marketing tactics, give a breathing space to the consumer and let them be themselves
