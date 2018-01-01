Sharon Epperson is a correspondent for CNBC covering the commodity markets and personal finance.
Education
Think College Is Expensive Now? Wait Until July 1.
Interest rates on federal student loans are set to rise again.
Personal Finance
Obama Pushes Financial Education in Schools
The White House has made April National Financial Capability Month.
Finance
Americans Are Struggling to Save
A new survey found that two thirds of Americans have made 'fair' or 'no' progress in meeting their savings needs.
Starting a Business
Boomers Turn to Entrepreneurship as New Retirement Strategy
Many workers ages 45 to 74 plan to start a business in later life, finds a new AARP survey.