Sharon Epperson is a correspondent for CNBC covering the commodity markets and personal finance.

Think College Is Expensive Now? Wait Until July 1.
Education

Think College Is Expensive Now? Wait Until July 1.

Interest rates on federal student loans are set to rise again.
3 min read
Obama Pushes Financial Education in Schools
Personal Finance

Obama Pushes Financial Education in Schools

The White House has made April National Financial Capability Month.
3 min read
Americans Are Struggling to Save
Finance

Americans Are Struggling to Save

A new survey found that two thirds of Americans have made 'fair' or 'no' progress in meeting their savings needs.
4 min read
Boomers Turn to Entrepreneurship as New Retirement Strategy
Starting a Business

Boomers Turn to Entrepreneurship as New Retirement Strategy

Many workers ages 45 to 74 plan to start a business in later life, finds a new AARP survey.
3 min read
