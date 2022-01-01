Save 15% on the best business books with code SAVE15 (Plus free shipping on orders $50+)

80/20 Sales and Marketing

Uncover how to save time, advertise to your target customers, get noticed on search engines, differentiate yourself from competitors, and gain esteem in your industry with 80/20 Sales and Marketing.

Product information

$22.99

By: Perry Marshall, Richard Koch

Format
80/20 Sales and MarketingAdd to Cart View Cart

Other Retailers

Description

Guided by famed marketing consultant and best-selling author Perry Marshall, sales and marketing professionals save 80 percent of their time and money by zeroing in on the right 20 percent of their market  then apply 80/202 and 80/203 to gain 10X, even 100X the success. With a powerful 80/20 software tool (online, included with the book), sellers and marketers uncover how to slash time-wasters; advertise to hyper-responsive buyers and avoid tire-kickers; gain coveted positions on search engines; differentiate themselves from competitors and gain esteem in their marketplace. With the included tools they'll see exactly how much money they're leaving on the table, and how to put it back in their pockets. Sellers will identify untapped markets, high-profit opportunities and incremental improvements, gaining time and greater profit potential. Supported by online tools from Marshall, including The 80/20 Power Curve, a tool that helps you see invisible money, and a Marketing DNA Test, a personal assessment that zeroes in on one's natural selling assets, this timeless guide promises to change the game for seasoned and novice marketers and sellers.

Product details
Publication date
Aug 13, 2013
Publisher
Entrepreneur Press
Language
English
Paperback dimensions
6 X 9 inches
Number of pages
230
Shipping
  • Orders can be shipped to locations anywhere in the US, UK, and Canada.
  • Most in-stock books will ship via USPS or UPS Ground within 24-48 hours when ordered Monday-Friday, or the next day when ordered on weekends.
  • Canada Post Expedited Parcel is trackable and collects duty and taxes during checkout. Other International orders do not have shipment tracking available.
Refund & return policy
  • Print orders are fully returnable and refundable within 30 days of shipment.
  • E-books cannot be returned. To learn more about our refund and return policy, visit here.

Related products

Winfluence

Jason Falls

$21.99

WinfluenceAdd to Cart

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Dan S. Kennedy

$22.99

No B.S. Direct MarketingAdd to Cart

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Perry Marshall

$24.99

Ultimate Guide to Facebook AdvertisingAdd to Cart

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Dan S. Kennedy

$22.99

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media MarketingAdd to Cart