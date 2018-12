Guest Writer

British Author, Speaker, Investor, and former Management Consultant and entrepreneur.

Richard Koch is an entrepreneur who has made over $300 million from starting businesses and investing in early stage venture capital. His businesses have included Filofax, Plymouth Gin, Belgo Restaurants, Betfair, FanDuel, and Auto1. Formerly he was a consultant with the Boston Consulting Group and a partner of Bain & Company before cofounding LEK consulting. He is author of many books on business and ideas, including The 80/20 Principle , which has sold over a million copies and been translated into 35 languages, and his newest title Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed . Richard wrote the foreword to the Entrepreneur Press bestseller, 80/20 Sales and Marketing by Perry Marshall.