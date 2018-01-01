Richard Koch

Personality Type
Don't Think Outside Your Box!
To be happy at work, a greater understanding of one's own nature cannot help but get you into the right workplace.
Growth Strategies
How Southwest Airlines Created a Mass Market for Air Travel
Herb Kelleher created the first budget airline, which found great success by simplifying everything from the destinations to the (lack of) snacks served on board.
Growth Strategies
3 Business Strategies To Grow Your Startup
You don't have to choose to price-simplify or proposition-simplify to find business success. Find out more about three business models that can help you grow.
Growth Strategies
How Airbnb Changed the Traditional Lodging Industry
By taking advantage of existing properties and involving homeowner in the transaction, Airbnb disrupted the lodging industry and is now valued at $20 billion.
Growth Strategies
Can You Be Both a Price- and a Proposition-Simplifier?
You may be able to start out that way, but at some point, you'll have to choose one strategy so you can throw all your efforts behind it.
Growth Strategies
The Secret to Spotify's Success
Its popular service, which grew virally, is free to the majority of users but still turns a profit.
Growth Strategies
5 Bad Reasons Managers Don't Simplify
Learn the five reasons business leaders tend to make their businesses more complex rather than more simple.
Growth Strategies
How Uber Used a Simplified Business Model to Disrupt the Taxi Industry
By offering all three benefits of a price- and proposition-simplifier, Uber's founders were able to create a service no one knew they needed.
Growth Strategies
Is Your Business Vulnerable to an Attack From a Simplifier? Here's How to Find Out.
If your company is a market leader, an upstart could be ready to attack your market and grab your market share. Discover the warning signs of imminent attack.
Growth Strategies
How This Successful Company Simplified the Business Consulting Industry
By reinventing business theory and simplifying the model of business consulting, this consulting powerhouse has remained a top player for decades.
Growth Strategies
6 Ways to Redesign Your Business System to Transform Your Industry
Find out how to change your business system to ensure that it's scaled up to become dominant and irreplaceable.
Success Strategies
The Strategy That Made Apple Computers a Leader in Mobile Computing
For Steve Jobs, having the cheapest computer on the market wasn't the goal. Instead, he wanted to produce a machine that would be better for users.
Growth Strategies
3 Ways to Redesign Your Product and Spark a Price Revolution
Find out if you should make your product less expensive.
Success Strategies
How 3 Clever Restaurateurs Turned McDonald's Into a Price-Simplifying Worldwide Phenomenon
Launched by Mac and Dick McDonald in 1948, then purchased by Ray Kroc in 1961, McDonald's is the quintessential example of a business that used a price simplifying model.
Product Development
5 Key Ways to Make Your Product More Useful or More Appealing to Customers
In order to proposition simplify your product, try these tips for making it either more useful or more appealing to buyers.