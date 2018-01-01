Perry Marshall is the president of Perry S. Marshall & Associates, a Chicago-based company that consults both online and brick-and-mortar companies on generating sales leads, web traffic and maximizing advertising results. He has written seven books including his most recent, 80/20 Sales and Marketing (Entrepreneur Press, 2013), Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising (Enterpreneur Press, 2014), Ultimate Guide to Google AdWords (Entrepreneur Press, 2014), and Ultimate Guide to Local Business Marketing (Entrepreneur Press, 2016). He blogs at perrymarshall.com.
6 Keys to Email Marketing Success
Use these smart strategies to improve your email success.
Google AdWords
Automate the Grunt Work with a Google AdWords Script
By using an AdWords script, you can spend less time on mundane tasks like bid management and more time on strategy and your relationships with customers and clients.
Online Marketing
Why Ecommerce Owners Must Create Google Shopping Campaigns
Follow these steps to earn a better ROI and a higher CTR for your ad campaigns.
Marketing
Best Tips for Creating Google Display Ads and Landing Pages
With Google Display Ads, you can do live, real-world market research on advertising styles, then plan your online ad strategy based on concrete numerical results.
Marketing
The 4 Most Common Troubleshooting Scenarios and What to Do About Them
When your Facebook ads tank, use these tips to figure out what went wrong so you can change them and get them working for you.
Marketing
Get More of the Right Eyeballs Seeing Your Google Ads
Here are some quick tips to get Google to show your ads more often.
Advertising
How to Choose the Best of the 3 Facebook Ad Campaign Objectives
Before you can create Facebook ads, you need to understand and choose your objective. These smart tips can help you evaluate your goals and choose the type of campaign that will work best for you.
Google AdWords
How to Improve Your Google "Quality Score"
Did you know the better your Google ads perform, the cheaper they get? Find out how to improve your Quality Score and lower your ad costs.
Facebook Advertising
The 3-Step Formula for Successful Facebook Video Ads
Follow these three steps for creating video ads that turn prospects into customers.
Marketing
What You Really Need to Know About Marketing's 80/20 Principle to Succeed
You may think you know the "80/20" rule of marketing, but this expert is going to reveal some secrets no one has heard.
4 Google Display Network Strategies That Can Increase Your Return on Investment
Follow these tips to reach more than 90 percent of internet users through a single ad network.
6 Key Characteristics Your Facebook Ad Images Should Have to Be Effective
When you're choosing images or creating videos for your Facebook ads, be sure you think about these six things if you want them to be successful.
Google AdWords
The 6 Best Bidding Strategies for Google Keywords
Find out how to start with the fundamentals of bidding by using numbers you can personally see, respond to, and adjust.
Advertising
7 Questions to Determine Whether Your Ad Is Ready for the Big Time
You'll know if your copy is really focused on your prospects if you can answer these seven questions in the affirmative.
Google AdWords
The Perfect Settings for a Google AdWords Campaign
One wrong choice and your ad campaign could bite the dust. Instead, follow this expert's advice for getting your Google AdWords campaign right from the start.