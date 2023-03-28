How This Site About Celebrities' Birthdays Draws In 25 Million Users a Month
FamousBirthdays.com wants to be the IMDb of online creators.
Key Takeaways
- They have one of the largest Gen Z audiences on the web outside the social platforms.
- None of their celebrity profiles are AI-written, nor scraped from the internet — it's all manual.
- They were doing this before the creator economy was even a thing.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
The internet is good at cataloging things — but it had a blind spot for creators.
That's something Evan Britton noticed back in 2012. He thought about how, if someone achieves news-making status, they'll get a Wikipedia page. If they appear briefly in a movie, they'll be cataloged in IMDb. But what if they rack up 2 million TikTok followers? Back then, there was nowhere to list that person. Nowhere a fan could go to learn more.
Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+
For just $5, you can get unlimited access to all Entrepreneur’s premium content. You’ll find:
- Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
- Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
- Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
- Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve