If you've ever searched "passive income," you were probably served up a buffet of investment strategies that require a wad of expendable cash and a hearty appetite for risk. Or maybe you ventured a few clicks down the YouTube algorithm — and unearthed "secrets" from fast-talking finance quacks on how to make a fortune while doing nothing. The tractor beam of easy money is strong, so many of us keep clicking and hoping.

That's why, when Jennifer Noble heard about Thumzup back in April, she said, "Let me look into this." Now, she's making $400 to $800 a month. "It depends how much you want to hustle it."

