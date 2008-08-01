Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Last year was a good one for companies seeking expansion capital. Of the record $29.4 billion in VC funding handed out last year, 31 percent represented later-stage deals--up from 28 percent in 2006--according to the "MoneyTree Report" by PricewaterhouseCoopers and the National Venture Capital Association; venture capitalists inked more than 1,100 later-stage deals, worth over $12 billion.



But can the good times last through turbulent 2008? Not if you're counting on banks to finance your growth, says Jeffrey Sohl, director of the Center for Venture Research at the University of New Hampshire. Even the outlook on venture capital is mixed, according to the April report: VC investing dipped slightly in the first quarter of this year to $7.1 billion--down 5 percent compared with the first quarter of 2007. Still, the quarter was the fifth largest for VC investments since 2001. Sohl maintains that this year's outlook is positive for business owners seeking growth financing, particularly from angel investors, venture capitalists and private equity firms. And entrepreneurs we spoke with confirmed that there's plenty of money still flowing to fund proven companies.



At Fountain Hills, Arizona-based business consulting company Profit Dynamics Inc., president Brian Hill sees more money floating around this year as some wealthy investors, disenchanted with low interest rates, sinking real estate values and a volatile stock market, are becoming more interested in venture investing as a path to high returns. Deal valuations remained strong through the first quarter of 2008, says Hill. "I'd describe the market for fundraising as strong, sustainable and rational." Here's a sector-by-sector look at growth capital for 2008:

Bank Loans and Vendor Credit

Many banks are still reeling from last fall's collapse of the subprime mortgage market. But Corey Pierce, CEO of small-business loan portal Businessfinance.com, says loans are still being made--mostly to businesses with good credit.



"Most business owners ignore their credit score until they need it," says Pierce. He advises doing everything you can to improve your business's credit score before applying for a loan. Use several business credit cards or small lines of credit so you have a track record of making payments on time.



If you've worked with a bank on another loan--and you are in good standing--go back to the lender to see if they'll finance your next growth round. You can also scout out banks with promotional business loan deals. Another option is to look for business loans based on your personal credit history.



Good credit can also help you negotiate better terms with vendors. Ask vendors if they'll let you pay in 60 or 90 days, instead of the usual 10 days, based on your payment history.