Checkers Drive In Restaurants

Checkers - A big time franchise packed into a little building

Can be operated from home Yes

CHECKERS & RALLY’S – GET THERE FASTER!

Checkers & Rally’s multi-unit franchisees achieve their financial and growth goals faster with us. We’ve got your back when it comes to our low initial investment, strong return on investment, nimble modular building construction, and competitive franchise growth incentives.

For over 30 years, we have focused on bold and flavorful food, amazing value for our guests, and a price engineered menu that deliver profits to our franchise family.

Room To Grow

With over 870 restaurants, we still have top-tier market availability in all major US markets. We offer build-out options at multiple investment levels and we fit on sites where other brands don’t.

NEW Modular Restaurant Building ~ Quicker To Develop and Costs Less

Vested In Our Franchise Family ~ We Operate Restaurants Too!

The company owns and operates restaurants to ensure both products and initiatives are tested before rollout to the franchise community. Our focus on profitability and our franchisee relationship means we are aligned with our Checkers & Rally’s franchisees.

Outstanding System Achievements

Seven Consecutive Years of Same-Store Sales Growth* and counting

A Record 50 New Restaurants Opened in 2017!

62.2% Return On Investment*

Franchisee Satisfaction

Named A Best Franchise Deal in 2017 & 2016**

Top 50 Franchise 2017 Franchisee Satisfaction Award***

Proud Supporter of U.S. Veterans

Checkers & Rally’s, a proud supporter of the International Franchise Association’s VetFran Program. The initial franchise fee for Qualified Veterans is $0…FREE! ($30,000 savings).

Ideal Franchise Candidate

We are looking for both individuals with prior restaurant/business experience and those who are seeking a financial investment. Our financial criteria are: Minimum of $750,000 Net Worth and $250,000 Liquid Assets per location.



Testimonial

“What excites me about the brand is the food - the bold flavors. It’s the food that attracted me to Checkers and the leadership & brand culture that keeps me excited about the future.”

- Angelo Freites, Florida Multi-Unit Franchisee

© 2018 Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. 4300 W. Cypress St., Suite 600, Tampa, FL 33607. * Per Checkers & Rally’s 2018 Franchise Disclosure Document - Item 6, Item 7, & Item 19. Same-store sales results are measured by combining 2017 FDD & 2016 FDD data. **Named 2017 & 2016 Best Franchise Deal by QSR Magazine. ***Top 50 Franchise Franchisee Satisfaction Award by Franchise Business Review. Written substantiation will be provided on request.