STEM education
Company Overview

About GreenApple STEM

Industry
Business Opportunity
Related Categories
Business Opportunity
Founded
2003
Corporate Address
1212 S. Naper Blvd., #119-286
Naperville, IL 60540
Business Overview

Offering Opportunities Since
2017 (6 years)
Where seeking

This company is offering new business opportunities throughout the US.

This company is offering new business opportunities worldwide.

# of Units
2 (as of 2017)

Additional Information

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a GreenApple STEM.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the parent company charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Investment
$25,000
Is business term renewable?
N/A
Training & Support Offered

Business opportunities offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help licensees/dealers run their businesses.

Additional Training
Training Online; Training Video; Training Manual; Training at Lic Loc
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Online Support
Advertising/Marketing
Technical Support

Operations

Additional details about running this business.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
N/A
Can this business be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this business be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
