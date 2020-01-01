See what The Buzz is about with Mosquito Squad. Start An Essential Business with the Original Mosquito Control Franchise

HISTORY OF THE SQUAD

America’s Original and Guaranteed Mosquito Control Franchise

Mosquito Squad was born out of necessity over 10 years ago when founders Boyd Huneycutt and Scott Zide defined a need. Previously in the outdoor lighting business, their installers were being eaten alive by mosquitoes while working outdoors after twilight. Poised with that dilemma, they created the answer: The Protective Barrier Treatment.

Hundreds of thousands of clients have trusted us to deliver millions of mosquito and tick treatments. No one in the industry is even close to our experience.

In 2009, the Squad started with just 15 locations. Since that date, we’ve grown to over 200 locations and more than $70 million in sales.*

Our mission is to help homeowners enjoy outdoor living by delivering a comfortable outdoor environment that meets their family and lifestyle needs, and our culture can be summed up in four words: passion, service, education, and giving.

*Based on Gross Revenue reported from all MOSQUITO SQUAD franchisees who operated for any part of the 2019 fiscal year. See Item 19 of our 2020 Franchise Disclosure Document (“FDD”) for further details.

WHO’S DREAD SKEETER?

The Man Behind the Brand!

As you explore our site, you may notice a certain someone throughout. That’s our brand icon, Dread Skeeter, the ultimate in mosquito and tick control. Dread has been with us since the beginning and is the definitive leader of the Squad.

Dread’s mission is to allow families to take back their yards and help protect them from bugs and biting insects that are not only annoying but can transmit dangerous diseases like West Nile Virus, Zika Virus, Lyme Disease, Dengue Fever and more.

As our brand icon and identifier, Dread Skeeter is synonymous with the Mosquito Squad brand. He makes our mosquito control franchise fun and approachable. From direct mail and websites to truck wraps, emails and yard signs, Dread is a key component to the brand’s marketing materials. We even have mascot-quality costumes so you may notice him at summer festivals, home shows and local parades.

WHAT MAKES A GOOD FRANCHISEE

Discover if Mosquito Squad is for you

While pesky insects and biting bugs are no match for Mosquito Squad, your goals and business skills might just be the perfect match.

We know what it takes to be a successful Mosquito Squad franchise operator. With steady growth, we have established some criteria of what may make us a fit for you:

• Would you enjoy helping your community and working with people?

• Would you enjoy organizing and managing a team?

• Are you open to working within established and proven systems?

• Do you have sufficient funds to meet the investment required?

• Does taking control of your lifestyle in a seasonally paced business sound appealing to you?

• Are you interested in protecting the health of families and businesses in your community?

• Are you interested in building net worth for yourself and your family by building a successful business with a proven operating model?

These are just some of the questions we’ll ask as you work your way through the Mosquito Squad Discovery and Qualification Process where you’ll learn all parts of the business. Joining The Squad is a tremendous opportunity to pursue your personal, career, lifestyle, wealth, and income objectives. When making this kind of important business and lifestyle decision you will want to consider how well franchising and the Mosquito Squad brand align with your personal and business goals.

In order to define your goals as they relate to a pest control franchise, you can break it into 5 different categories:

1. Income – Your recurring and short-term earnings through employment and investments

As you discuss your goals and the Mosquito Squad opportunity with your franchise recruiter, we’ll discover if we’re the right fit for you and vice versa.

HEAR FROM OUR FRANCHISEES