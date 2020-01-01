The Joint is the fastest-growing chiropractic franchise in the nation. With more than 500 locations open, The Joint is helping millions find relief from back and neck pain by making chiropractic more accessible and affordable than ever before. The Joint's straightforward business model, ability to scale, and exceptional unit economics are attracting both entrepreneurs and chiropractors who want to thrive in a business that makes a difference.

The Joint Chiropractic Franchise

The fastest growing chiropractic franchise is a smart investment for entrepreneurs and chiropractors seeking to own a business The Joint Chiropractic revolutionized the $15 billion chiropractic industry by making chiropractic care more accessible, convenient and affordable than ever before.* Founded in 1999, The Joint has grown to more than 460 locations throughout the country, helping millions of people in the process find relief from neck and back pain. The rapid success of The Joint, now the fastest growing chiropractic franchise in the nation, is due to the straightforward business model that is easy to understand, quick to scale and meets a real need in the communities we serve. As a result, entrepreneurs with zero experience in the chiropractic industry, as well as chiropractors with significant experience, are choosing to franchise with The Joint.

“We haven’t revolutionized chiropractic care; the reason why we’re so powerful is that we have revolutionized access to chiropractic care,” says Peter Holt, President of The Joint. “We’ve made pain management so much easier for people by placing our clinics in small box retail settings, next to where we get our coffee, our groceries and cut our hair. The reason why so many entrepreneurs and chiropractors are investing in The Joint is because our unit economics are so strong. I’ve been building and managing franchise systems for over 30 years, and predominantly small box retail space, and I have never seen such strong unit economics. On top of that, pain isn’t going away. We’re looking for ways to manage our pain in a holistic way, and that is what The Joint provides.”

Top Reasons to Join The Joint Chiropractic

Here are the top reasons The Joint Chiropractic franchise is an attractive business model for investors and chiropractors alike:

Easy to build /Quick to open

• Simple construction and build-outs with a small footprint

• Easy approvals for real estate

• Approachable build-out that is consumer-friendly

A simple operating model

• Minimal employees (3-4) at initial opening/launch

• Primary employee responsible for the execution of the business model is a licensed Doctor of Chiropractic

• Patient files and paperwork are electronic, streamlining operations and facilitating patients’ ability to visit clinics throughout the U.S.

Attractive economics

Meet Our Franchisees

“I can leave the office now. I don’t have to be there all of the time because I am no longer a one man show. I have a whole team of people getting Memphis better and I allows me to go home spend a little more time with my family.”

– Pat Kolwaite, owner of three franchise locations with The Joint in Memphis, Tennessee

“As soon as I left The Joint, I immediately wanted to invest in The Joint. I was looking at franchising with Jimmy John’s, but after experiencing The Joint and speaking to their executive team, I knew that this was a business where I could do something positive for my community. The support of the executive team has been phenomenal. They have helped with site selection and provided a lot of guidance as to how to hire the right chiropractor. We’ve been successful without even having to market ourselves very much — people see our clinics next to their favorite stores or restaurants, and they come in curious. When they discover that we’re affordable and offer a membership model, it is very easy to win them over. Our model creates a pathway for our walk-in customers to return.”

– Chris Kemper, franchisee / manager of three franchise locations with The Joint in Nashville, Tennessee

“When you’re going through school, it’s year round and you come out with $200,000 in debt. My wife and I were looking at The Joint throughout chiropractic college. It was pretty enticing to us to get into a franchise where we wouldn’t be alone. The license prices aren’t too high and the build-outs are pretty simple. The Return on Investment is terrific, especially if you’re working the office as the chiropractor, which I am doing in my franchise. The Joint helps out a lot, especially with build-outs and picking the location. The Joint was an easy fit for me.”

– Dr. Chris Judge, owner of The Joint franchise clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona