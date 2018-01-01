LOOKING FOR PET-PASSIONATE ENTREPRENEURS

Be a part of Trupanion's Field Sales team



“Trupanion Territory Partner since 2000” “Trupanion Territory Partner since 2000”

Being a Territory Partner offers a rewarding entrepreneurial opportunity for individuals seeking to achieve uncapped income by helping people and their beloved pets in local communities throughout North America.

With 13% annual growth and a market penetration below 1%, this is the perfect opportunity to be a pioneering force in introducing medical pet insurance to your region.

What it's like to be part of the Trupanion Field Sales team

David Markham, a Territory Partner who's been with Trupanion for over 9 years, shares the benefits of working for Trupanion. Watch the video below to learn more.

Current open markets

Large Territory

Phoenix, AZ

Louisville, KY

New Orleans, LA

Grand Rapids, MI

St. Louis, MO

Cincinnati, OH

Cleveland, OH

Columbus, OH

Oklahoma City, OK

Pittsburgh, PA

Columbia, SC

Dallas, TX

Fort Worth, TX

N. Houston, TX

“If you are interested in this opportunity and do not see an open market in your area, please fill out the form on this page and we will reach out to you.”