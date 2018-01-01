Trupanion

Trupanion is seeking experienced, pet passionate people to be Territory Partners throughout the United States. As a Territory Partner, you will be an independent contractor who earns revenue from Trupanion while helping veterinarians and pet owners provide the highest quality medical care to their pets
Business Type
Business Opportunity
Startup Costs
$0 - $10,000
Can be operated from home
Yes
Financing Available
Yes

LOOKING FOR PET-PASSIONATE ENTREPRENEURS

 

Be a part of Trupanion's Field Sales team


“Trupanion Territory Partner since 2000”

Being a Territory Partner offers a rewarding entrepreneurial opportunity for individuals seeking to achieve uncapped income by helping people and their beloved pets in local communities throughout North America.

With 13% annual growth and a market penetration below 1%, this is the perfect opportunity to be a pioneering force in introducing medical pet insurance to your region.

What it's like to be part of the Trupanion Field Sales team

David Markham, a Territory Partner who's been with Trupanion for over 9 years, shares the benefits of working for Trupanion. Watch the video below to learn more.

Current open markets

Large Territory

  • Phoenix, AZ
  • Louisville, KY
  • New Orleans, LA
  • Grand Rapids, MI
  • St. Louis, MO
  • Cincinnati, OH
  • Cleveland, OH
  • Columbus, OH
  • Oklahoma City, OK
  • Pittsburgh, PA
  • Columbia, SC
  • Dallas, TX
  • Fort Worth, TX
  • N. Houston, TX

“If you are interested in this opportunity and do not see an open market in your area, please fill out the form on this page and we will reach out to you.”

