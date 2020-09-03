Parents love that our classes help support their efforts to teach children healthy habits, and teachers love that kids are introduced to valuable physical skills without taking away from their academic pursuits.

AN EXCITING INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY

Our children’s fitness business is more than a blessing to schools and daycare centers, it’s a great opportunity for entrepreneurs. We’re looking to expand our brand by finding qualified investors to start new Amazing Athletes locations across the country. We provide our franchisees with extensive training and support, so no background in early childhood or physical education is needed.

Since we’re a mobile business that provides services at our clients’ facilities, our overhead is low and operations are greatly simplified. This makes our franchise opportunity perfect for newcomers to business ownership and experienced entrepreneurs alike!

Best of all, our franchisees enjoy a good deal of flexibility. They can choose to provide services themselves or hire coaches to lead classes.

They’re free to set their schedules however they’d like and can choose which tasks to manage themselves and which to delegate to their staff. If you’re looking for a business opportunity that will allow you the freedom to spend time with your family and hobbies, you’d be hard-pressed to find a franchise with this much flexibility built into their business model.

WHY US

WE KNOW THAT YOU HAVE MANY FRANCHISE OPPORTUNITIES TO CHOOSE FROM, BUT THERE ARE MANY GREAT REASONS TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR CHILDREN'S FITNESS FRANCHISE OPPORTUNITY.

In addition to our flexible business model that affords many franchisees more freedom, we offer the chance to make meaningful changes in the lives of your community’s children. Read on to learn more about what Amazing Athletes has to offer.

PROVIDING A VALUABLE SERVICE TO SCHOOLS

Although the importance of physical education is widely understood, many schools simply don’t have the time or facilities to make PE a priority. Amazing Athletes helps to address this need for small children by visiting daycare centers and schools to provide weekly classes (at around 35 minutes each) that teach foundational athletic skills. Our instructors teach lessons on topics like the basic rules of sports, fun exercises to do with friends, and health and nutrition foundations. The institutions we work with love that our curriculum allows for meaningful physical education instruction without taking away significant time from other learning activities or requiring teachers to prepare extra lessons. The value they’ve already found in our program is just one reason that our kids’ fitness franchise opportunity is a standout for investors. If you’re interested in making a positive difference in your community, partnering with Amazing Athletes through franchise ownership might be right for you.

PROVIDING A VALUABLE SERVICE TO SCHOOLS

Although the importance of physical education is widely understood, many schools simply don’t have the time or facilities to make PE a priority. Amazing Athletes helps to address this need for small children by visiting daycare centers and schools to provide weekly classes (at around 35 minutes each) that teach foundational athletic skills. Our instructors teach lessons on topics like the basic rules of sports, fun exercises to do with friends, and health and nutrition foundations. The institutions we work with love that our curriculum allows for meaningful physical education instruction without taking away significant time from other learning activities or requiring teachers to prepare extra lessons. The value they’ve already found in our program is just one reason that our kids’ fitness franchise opportunity is a standout for investors. If you’re interested in making a positive difference in your community, partnering with Amazing Athletes through franchise ownership might be right for you.

MULTIPLE REVENUE STREAMS

Not only do our franchisees build their business through classes offered in schools and daycares, but they’re also able to offer a number of other services outside of these facilities. Party entertainment, summer camps, and after-school programs for older children make up additional revenue streams. While our core classes target younger children, programs like our Training Academy attract kids up to 12 years old! Our kids’ fitness franchise opportunity appeals to parents, children, and teachers alike, giving our franchisees a number of opportunities to grow their business.