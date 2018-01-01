PuroClean

PuroClean

As the leader in fire and water damage restoration, PuroClean offers a franchise opportunity in the $204+ billion dollar recession-proof restoration industry!
PuroClean
Business Type
Franchise
Startup Costs
$71,205 - $182,780
Can be operated from home
Yes
Financing Available
Yes

Serve Your Community as a Property Restoration Franchise Owner

Imagine yourself in a career with unlimited potential for personal, professional and financial growth, and the ability to make a significant difference in people’s lives. As a PuroClean Franchise Owner, you have the opportunity to enjoy extremely attractive profit margins. You also find a fantastic sense of satisfaction as you make a tremendous impact on the communities you serve by offering essential services that help property owners in their time of need.

PuroClean®, founded in 1991, offers a unique restoration business opportunity to entrepreneurs who possess excellent interpersonal skills and business experience. With over 230 restoration franchise locations nationwide, PuroClean offers a low risk/high reward franchise opportunity in water, fire, and mold restoration with an incredible level of personal satisfaction to qualified candidates.

The PuroClean Advantage

  • Virtually Recession-Proof - $204+ billion property & casualty insurance claims annually 
  • Very High Margins - with third-party payments
  • National Account Work – with top insurance carriers
  • Largest Territories in the Industry – unlimited potential
  • Financing Available - for over 50% of total investment
  • Strategic Partner - for large loss commercial opportunities
  • $1.2 Million State-of-the-Art Training Facility – comprehensive three-week training course
  • Executive Enterprise Building – you don’t just buy a job, you can build an empire
  • B2B & B2C – no restrictions to your growth
  • Market Share Opportunities –because the size of the industry there is more than a  opportunity to gain a larger share of the market.
  • Community Hero - personally rewarding moments as you help your customers during difficult times

The PuroClean Opportunity 

PuroClean is the best restoration franchise in both emergency property services and in the communities we serve. Property damage occurs daily in every city across the country. Property owners file claims with their insurance companies who then refer and pay PuroClean franchise owners to restore and clean up the damage. 1 in 55 insurance claims are water loss claims! 

PuroClean franchises follow a proven business-to-business sales model that paves a pathway to success in the recession-proof, multi-billion dollar industry of property damage restoration. Supported by a national business training support center, PuroClean franchisees have become the property restoration provider of choice for insurance professionals and property owners throughout the United States and Canada.

Our Brand Promise

When property damage occurs, PuroClean provides unmatched service quickly, professionally, ethically and with compassion, resulting in peace of mind for all concerned.

