Spray-Net is the home-improvement franchise that's changing the way homeowners renovate. Thanks to our weather-adjustable paint process and proprietary chemistry, we deliver a factory finish that won't peel.

A SPRAY-NET FRANCHISE WILL FAST-TRACK YOUR WAY TO SUCCESS

We do things differently when it comes to exterior painting. We’ve created a permanent exterior paint solution that revamps aluminum and vinyl siding, stucco, brick and even tough to paint surfaces like aluminum and vinyl doors and windows. Whether you’re a first time entrepreneur looking to start a business or an existing entrepreneur looking to expand your business portfolio, our exterior painting franchise is an innovative and unique concept that will give you a solid return on investment to achieve your personal and professional goals. With painting businesses a dime a dozen, why our exterior painting franchise?

Factory-quality results right to the homeowner

When you purchase brand-new siding, doors and windows, they’ve actually been painted in a factory. The finish is permanent, never peels and looks flawless- you wouldn’t think it was painted at all. We’ve taken this very process of factory painting and we’ve optimized it for exterior spray application, outside the controlled environment of the factory. We deliver a permanent, factory-quality finish that won’t peel, looks just like-new, doesn’t require yearly maintenance and is backed by a 15-year warranty. We ultimately give homeowners an affordable alternative to completely replacing their siding, doors and windows.

A quick & cost effective renovation

Everyone knows that painting is one of the best and most cost-effective ways to boost curb appeal. Imagine, then, if it was permanent? After all, a renovation is no longer cost-effective if you have to re-do it down the line. Done in just a day and costing a fraction of the price of brand-new siding, doors and windows, we provide homeowners with a quick, convenient and cost-effective renovation that beautifies their homes and instantly boosts curb appeal! We’ve created a whole new way to renovate that provides homeowners with quality and efficiency; and our partners with a profitable franchise opportunity.

By doing things differently, our innovative exterior painting franchise gives you a strategic advantage as an entrepreneur

Paint manufacturers make paint and painters apply it. Our formulation to application process is really what differentiates us from regular painters. We’ve combined what have traditionally been the two separate roles of paint formulation and application. As a Spray-Net partner, you get to leverage this unique expertise to build a successful business that provides homeowners with real value. Scaling an existing business for growth or increasing your independence by becoming your own boss- whatever your goals are, we all have one in common… and that’s changing the way homeowners think about exterior painting.

A customizable franchise system

Our franchisees have different personal and professional goals, which is why we’ve created 3 franchisee business profiles: the Owner Operator, the Business Operator and the Executive Operator. Each profile is based on your previous business experience, the day-to-day role you envision for yourself as a Spray-Net franchisee, the number of territories you want to purchase and your ability to round up a team to start delivering our service.