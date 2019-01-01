Rainbow International Restoration

Rainbow International®, a Neighborly® company, doesn’t just restore homes and businesses, they restore value, stability, and peace of mind to individuals after disaster strikes.

Rainbow International

Rainbow International® doesn’t just restore homes and businesses, they restore value, stability, and peace of mind to individuals after disaster strikes. Rainbow International® is backed by Neighborly®, one of the world’s largest families of service-based franchises. As a Neighborly® company, Rainbow International® independently owned and operated franchisees benefit from a network of over 2.5M+ customers and 3,500 franchises worldwide, with 14 home service brands, allowing for referral and multi-brand marketing expertise.

With over 30 years of experience, Rainbow International® is one of the best-known and most respected names in the industry. In addition, Rainbow International® has built strong relationships with many of the largest insurance companies, helping to drive more business to its franchisees.

Military and Veterans

As the originating founder of VetFran, Neighborly® is proud to continue our commitment to aspiring veterans as a 5-Star Ranking member of the VetFran program. VetFran is a strategic initiative of the International Franchise Association to provide access and opportunities for our Nation’s Veterans and their spouses. Information at www.vetfran.com

Facts & Figures

Liquid capital required

$50,000

Investment

$172,170 - $278,595

Franchise fee

$35,300

Royalty

2.0% - 8.0%

Offers Financing

Yes

Units in operation

416

Founded

1981

Franchising Since

1981

Benefits of ownership include a business model with residential and commercial consumer demand, as well as insurance claims.

PLUS, unprecedented support from members of Rainbow’s home office team: