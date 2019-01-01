My Queue

Rainbow International Restoration

Rainbow International Restoration

Rainbow International®, a Neighborly® company, doesn’t just restore homes and businesses, they restore value, stability, and peace of mind to individuals after disaster strikes.
Rainbow International Restoration
Business Type
Franchise
Startup Costs
$171,675 - $278,100
Financing Available
Yes

Rainbow International

Rainbow International® doesn’t just restore homes and businesses, they restore value, stability, and peace of mind to individuals after disaster strikes. Rainbow International® is backed by Neighborly®, one of the world’s largest families of service-based franchises. As a Neighborly® company, Rainbow International® independently owned and operated franchisees benefit from a network of over 2.5M+ customers and 3,500 franchises worldwide, with 14 home service brands, allowing for referral and multi-brand marketing expertise.

With over 30 years of experience, Rainbow International® is one of the best-known and most respected names in the industry. In addition, Rainbow International® has built strong relationships with many of the largest insurance companies, helping to drive more business to its franchisees.

Military and Veterans

As the originating founder of VetFran, Neighborly® is proud to continue our commitment to aspiring veterans as a 5-Star Ranking member of the VetFran program. VetFran is a strategic initiative of the International Franchise Association to provide access and opportunities for our Nation’s Veterans and their spouses. Information at www.vetfran.com

Facts & Figures

Liquid capital required
$50,000

Investment
$172,170 - $278,595

Franchise fee
$35,300

Royalty
2.0% - 8.0%

Offers Financing
Yes

Units in operation
416

Founded
1981

Franchising Since
1981

Benefits of ownership include a business model with residential and commercial consumer demand, as well as insurance claims.

PLUS, unprecedented support from members of Rainbow’s home office team:

  • Marketing: Superior marketing strategies and support that leverages Rainbow International’s nationally recognized and respected brand name along with an extensive customer database collected from the local family of Neighborly® home services brands, to provide franchisees with the most effective marketing strategies and tools possible.
  • Web: Leading web presence, national and customizable local website, bold online social media presence, national search engine optimization (SEO) strategy, and online reputation management support.
  • Comprehensive ongoing training and support: Sure Start training helps prepare franchisees for many aspects of operations from how to analyze your numbers to thorough service training in the renowned “Flood House,” located on the Neighborly® campus. A dedicated Franchise Consultant will be assigned to each franchisee from the very beginning, and support will include site visits and regularly scheduled calls to advise as needed.
  • Registered trademarks and a designated territory
  • IT: Software training and IT support
  • North American networking support: Over 320 fellow Rainbow franchisees to consult with, plus the opportunity to gather at Regional and National Conferences.
  • Vendor Discounts: Cut your expenses with ProTradeNet, a program offering preferred discounts through membership and potential annual rebates.