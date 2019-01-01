Why a Landscape Management Franchise if for You
The Landscape Industry by the Numbers:
- • $82 billion in annual revenue1
- • 4.8% growth over the past five years1
- • 7-15% increase in property value from landscape2
- • 1 million people employed in the industry1
- • 500,000+ landscape businesses in the U.S.1
- 1 IBISWorld
- 2 Gallup
Why The Grounds Guys®?
Benefits of ownership include a business model with an ongoing consumer demand, in both residential and commercial climates, by way of multiple service verticals. Enjoy a flexible lifestyle with a non-emergency business where you set your own hours and act as your own boss. Be part of the $77 billion and growing landscaping industry.
PLUS, unprecedented support from The Grounds Guys home office team:
- • Comprehensive ongoing training and support: Sure Start training helps prepare franchisees for many aspects of operations from how to analyze the numbers of your business to how to operate the equipment. A dedicated Franchise Consultant will be assigned to each franchisee from the very beginning, and support will include site visits and regularly scheduled calls to advise as needed.
- • Registered trademarks and a designated territory: We make sure you are protected.
- • Marketing: Superior marketing strategies and support that leverages The Grounds Guys® nationally recognized and respected brand name along with an extensive customer database collected from the local family of Neighborly® home services brands.
- • Web: Leading web presence, national and customizable local website, bold online social media presence, nationally implemented Search Engine Optimization (SEO) strategy, and online reputation management support
- • IT: Software training and IT support
- • Nationwide networking support: Over 194 fellow Grounds Guys franchisees to consult with, plus the opportunity to gather at Regional and National Conferences.
- • Vendor Discounts: Cut your expenses with ProTradeNet, a program offering preferred discounts through membership and potential annual rebates.
Military and Veteran
As the originating founder of VetFran, Neighborly® is proud to continue our commitment to aspiring veterans as a 5-Star Ranking member of the VetFran program. VetFran is a strategic initiative of the International Franchise Association to provide access and opportunities for our Nation’s Veterans and their spouses. Information at www.vetfran.com