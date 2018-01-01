CycleBar Franchising

CycleBar is the first and only truly premium experiential fitness concept offered in franchising. CycleBar leverages current markets to capitalize on a proven industry for exceptional success worldwide.

Cyclebar® Premium Indoor Cycling™

CycleBar is the first and only truly premium experiential fitness concept offered in franchising. The concept of indoor cycling has built incredible momentum over the last 30 years. CycleBar leverages current markets to capitalize on this momentum and is experiencing exceptional success in a proven industry.

The CycleBar® mission is simple - to create a fun and accessible experience for riders of all ages and fitness levels! We fuel each ride with amazing music in our state-of-the-art CycleTheatre® and deliver concierge-level service and an exhilarating experience that goes far beyond a great cardio fitness workout. Each ride is an unparalleled multisensory, intoxicating journey where riders are driven to ‘rock the ride, each and every time’.

CycleBar is the largest network of Premium Indoor Cycle Studios in the world, with more than 180 locations slated to open throughout 2018. CycleBar provides an established executive model, intensive training and a completely scalable business to make the possibilities endless!

CycleBar is part of the Xponential Fitness family of brands, the curator of the best fitness & wellness brands aross every vertical of boutique fitness. With more than 25 years of boutique fitness franchising experience within each brand, Xponential Fitness has the resources and network to ensure continued growth and support for our franchise partners. Current Xponential Fitness franchise brands include Club Pilates, Row House, StretchLab, Yoga Six, and AKT.

Why CycleBar?

FIRST MOVER ADVANTAGE CycleBar is the largest network of Premium Indoor Cycling Studios in the world, with territorial availability across most major markets and states in the US as well as international territories.

FAST GROWING FRANCHISE CycleBar is the first and only truly Premium Experiential Fitness Concept offered in franchising. With more than 380 locations sold and almost 180 locations open, CycleBar is rapidly expanding.

EXECUTIVE MODEL Enjoy our recurring revenue model, exceptional EBITDA margins and the confidence in our team that has more than 25 years of experience in fitness franchising.

INVESTMENT CycleBar’s turnkey franchise model provides a completely scalable business that lets you determine your own success. Leverage significant development costs and national vendor relationships to launch your studio successfully!

WHAT SUPPORT DOES CYCLEBAR PROVIDE ?

REAL ESTATE Our dedicated staff will help you in the site selection and lease negotiation to find the ideal site for your CycleBar Franchise.

FINANCE Our finance team will provide assistance in loan processing through the SBA and preferred financiers

SITE BUILD SUPPORT We’ll guide you through the entire build out process from corporate approved layout & general construction to interior design & on-site security, music & technology.

SALES Enjoy comprehensive & ongoing sales training, monthly calls & expert guidance from pre-sale through to Grand Opening & into sustainability. Get introduced to our multi-channel sales process to drive sales from the start!

MARKETING The minute you sign your lease agreement, the marketing of your location begins, with personalized support to set you up with all means of generating website traffic and memberships.

RECRUITMENT Receive assistance hiring the most qualified instructors, general managers & sales team. We know the quality of the instructor can make or break the cycle experience; each ride a journey, whether there to rock out or zen out.