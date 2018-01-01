Firehouse Subs

With a strong brand identity, excellent franchise relationships, and passionate executive leadership team firmly established, Firehouse Subs is positioned to grow with the right franchisee partner.
Business Type
Franchise
Startup Costs
$350,000 - $350,000
Financing Available
Yes

As a leader in the fast casual sandwich industry, the demand for our uniquely-prepared Specialty Subs is blazing a trail across the country, opening up fast casual food opportunities in new and existing markets. With our strong brand identity, exceptional franchisee relationships, and passionate executive team, Firehouse Subs franchises are perfectly poised for development with the right investor.

 

WHAT WE ASK IN RETURN

  • 1. Minimum of $80k to invest
  • 2. Credit score of 650+
  • 3. Strong inner drive for excellence
  • 4. Devotion to your Firehouse Subs business
  • 5. Motivated and community-minded
  • 6. Must love subs!

Why Firehouse subs is a fit for you

Featuring second-to-none sub sandwiches and a commitment to the communities they serve, Firehouse Subs is a daily affirmation that serving good food and doing good belong together.

Our Way Beats Their Way

Our Way Beats Their Way

Our unique steaming process awakens the flavors of our premium meats and cheeses. When our sub sandwiches are served in restaurants featuring authentic firefighting décor, this is a combination people come back for again and again.
Spreading Like Wildfire

Spreading Like Wildfire

Exceeding 1,000 franchise locations, our Firehouse Subs expansion is carefully calculated to optimize potential, profitability, investment, and of course, our franchisees' success.
Operational Excellence

Operational Excellence

With an ever-growing history of innovative products, a focus on exceptional customer service, and a one-of-a-kind brand identity, Firehouse Subs is committed to building profit for franchisees.
 
Powerful Marketing

Powerful Marketing

Our marketing is as memorable and compelling as our subs. "The Hero of All Subs" not only sets us apart, but it applies to every aspect of our business. Everything we do is about bringing people back again and again.
Community Service

Community Service

We launched Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to give back to the communities we serve. Since 2005, the Foundation has donated over $24 million to improving the life-saving capabilities of local heroes and their communities.
Extensive Training

Extensive Training

We offer extensive training programs and operating systems to help build your business. Our support team of experts — all work together to streamline operations for businesses that are simple to run.

 

Tasty Subs

RECENT AWARDS

  • 2017 Community Partnership Award - Oshawa Firehouse Subs - Oshawa Fire Services
  • 2017 Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Award - Franchisees David and Rebecca Allen, Addison and Bloomington, IL - Office of the Secretary of Defense
  • 2017 Top Caterers in Charlotte, NC - ezCater
  • 2017 Golden Image Award of Distinction - Public Relations Programs - Firehouse Subs H2O for Heroes 
