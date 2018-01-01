Start Your Own Senior Home Health Care Franchise

We know how overwhelming the responsibility of in-home care can be. Having received a call for help from an elderly and disabled neighbor back in 2003, we did not hesitate to help her while her daughter was away. This was a turning point in our lives - we knew exactly what we wanted to do.

In 2004 we opened the doors to our home care business so that we could provide the full range of in-home care services to individuals and families. We also discovered that providing in-home care for a family member is not easy, nor is it something most family members are prepared to do. The burdens of family caregiving can lead to resentment, burnout, and friction among family members.

Why Start an Executive Home Care Franchise

What makes Executive Care unique is our devotion to client experience.

We understand the need to provide high-quality compassionate home care. And more importantly, we provide peace of mind to our clients and their families.

Are there other companies that do what we do? Of course! However, there is always room for one brand that understands its clients better; one that is operationally sound and one that consistently performs better than everyone else. Executive Care is that brand!

For Executive Care and the special people that join us, providing people with peace of mind is more than a corporate mission statement; it is the sole reason for doing what we do.

Executive Care franchisees receive the training and support they need to feel comfortable operating a business on their own. Franchisees enjoy a robust, customized software package that helps them streamline business operations, allowing them to dedicate more time to providing the best possible care for clients.

While Executive Care is equally dedicated to helping franchisees receive an excellent return on investment, we believe a franchisee’s financial success is tied to how clients receive compassionate home care. In other words, profitability is not the goal; it’s a by-product of the core value we contribute to each client we service.

Executive Senior Home Care Franchise Advantage

Becoming an Executive Care franchise owner has several significant advantages for you: