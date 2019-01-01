My Queue

Cheba Hut Toasted Subs

Cheba Hut is the first marijuana-themed "joint" focused on using locally sourced, fresh ingredients to create epic "toasted" subs and a legendary dining experience.
Cheba Hut Toasted Subs
Business Type
Franchise
Startup Costs
$395,000 - $678,000
Can be run part-time
Yes

A Fun Counter-Culture, With No B.S.

Cheba Hut is the quintessential “anti-Corporation”. Since 1998, we have broken the mold of mundane fast-casual concepts and set ourselves apart by becoming the first marijuana themed “joint”. Our sub franchise is dedicated to combining home grown recipes with a chill, eclectic environment where real food is served by genuine people.

Over the past 20 years, we have seen steady growth and today our Huts can be found in over 20 locations, across 7 states. We are proud to have created more than just a place people want to hang out at; we have turned our customers into raving, loyal fans, and we have the numbers to prove it. Our unit economics of industry-leading!

Why Cheba?

DO IT YOUR WAY

Want to own a profitable and proven sub sandwich franchise business, but don’t want to be another cog in “The Man’s” system? Take our proven model, but keep your individuality. Be great, but have fun and do it your way.

EMBRACE COMMUNITY

We don’t do cookie-cutter stores here at Cheba Hut. We embrace our community by celebrating what is unique and special about each market we open in. Our “Secret Stash” menu (Sandwiches unique to each market), and local beers help reinforce this.

HIGH PROFITS

Our average Hut generates $1.3 million in revenue – about twice that of your typical sandwich franchise. And with average sales growth rate of over 13%, you can start to see why Cheba Hut is the real deal.

RAVING FANS

We got street cred! With our following of over 45,000 on social media, and hundreds of 5 star yelp and google reviews, all new Cheba Owners open their doors with an already killer reputation in the sub sandwich franchise industry.

KEEPIN' IT SIMPLE

Most restaurants are really hard work. This is probably why the average Franchise Owner in this industry doesn’t get to have a whole lot of fun. At Cheba Hut, however, we’ve simplified the heck out of our operation, so that our Owners can enjoy running their business.

Who We Look For

CULTURAL ALIGNMENT

You will need to be a fun-loving, people person, who can enjoy interacting with your employees and customers, as well as the wider community of Cheba Entrepreneurs.

DRIVEN TO BE THE BEST

Don’t get it twisted – we are all driven to be the best! While we like to have fun, we take pride in our industry-leading economics. You too should want to create extremely profitable, successful locations.

COMMUNITY DRIVEN

We seek out individuals who are excited by the idea of engaging with their local communities and having fun with them. Each year, we require Franchise Owners to throw a party to their community. Good music, booze and good times are the gift you must give back.

DESIRE TO GROW

Having restaurant experience is considered an advantage in our evaluation process, but it’s not essential. You should however, have a strong business background, be a “people person” and have a desire to scale into multiple stores.