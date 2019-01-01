Cheba Hut Toasted Subs

A Fun Counter-Culture, With No B.S.

Cheba Hut is the quintessential “anti-Corporation”. Since 1998, we have broken the mold of mundane fast-casual concepts and set ourselves apart by becoming the first marijuana themed “joint”. Our sub franchise is dedicated to combining home grown recipes with a chill, eclectic environment where real food is served by genuine people.

Over the past 20 years, we have seen steady growth and today our Huts can be found in over 20 locations, across 7 states. We are proud to have created more than just a place people want to hang out at; we have turned our customers into raving, loyal fans, and we have the numbers to prove it. Our unit economics of industry-leading!

Why Cheba?

DO IT YOUR WAY Want to own a profitable and proven sub sandwich franchise business, but don’t want to be another cog in “The Man’s” system? Take our proven model, but keep your individuality. Be great, but have fun and do it your way.

EMBRACE COMMUNITY We don’t do cookie-cutter stores here at Cheba Hut. We embrace our community by celebrating what is unique and special about each market we open in. Our “Secret Stash” menu (Sandwiches unique to each market), and local beers help reinforce this.

HIGH PROFITS Our average Hut generates $1.3 million in revenue – about twice that of your typical sandwich franchise. And with average sales growth rate of over 13%, you can start to see why Cheba Hut is the real deal.