The days of working in a cramped cubicle are over for many people in today’s mobile work world. That has led to a rise of coworking spaces that allow for environments that are collaborative, inspiring, and stimulating.

By 2020, The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates 65 million Americans will be freelancers, temps, independent contractors, or entrepreneurs, making up a full 40% of the workforce. Venture X provides an attractive opportunity for those workers who want to benefit from a rich work community.

Venture X is an attractive franchise business model.

Like other “sharing” industries, Venture X franchisees simply provide the modern workspace and members buy private memberships, giving them access to open areas or private offices, whichever they prefer.

Many business models today are built on this collaborative model including transportation and vacation destination sharing. Venture X is at the forefront of this growing trend. Venture X’s unique combination of open space mixed with higher revenue private offices allows for higher income opportunities. Additional revenue can be generated from event hosting to further increase the bottom line of each location.

World-Class Training & Ongoing Support

Backed by the support of franchising giant, United Franchise Group, we are dedicated to the success of each Venture X franchisee. There are systems in place to provide world-class training, operations, and marketing support. Our professional staff will provide comprehensive training, market launch expertise, and ongoing collaboration and assistance, ensuring that your location gets the attention it deserves to get off the ground and grow successfully.

A Truly Turnkey Investment

This turnkey opportunity encompasses everything you need to launch your business, with expert guidance and support with you every step of the way.

We will work with you to iron out all of the details from financing options, to site selection, lease negotiation, build-outs, and more. Venture X truly offers you a turnkey opportunity.

Why Venture X?