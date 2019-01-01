My Queue

PostNet

More than just a printing and shipping franchise: the PostNet community is dedicated to helping others succeed. We’re here to help you pursue your dreams of entrepreneurship!
PostNet
Business Type
Franchise
Startup Costs
$185,000 - $225,000
Can be run part-time
Yes

More Than a Printing and Shipping Franchise

When you join the PostNet family, you’ll not only fulfill your dream of starting a business, you’ll become part of a thriving community of entrepreneurs who are passionate about helping others succeed. PostNet is a 25-time award recipient of Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises, full of community-focused, dedicated individuals just like yourself that have made PostNet the brand it is today.

Live the Lifestyle You’ve Always Wanted

If you’re looking for a career that allows you the flexibility and independence of an entrepreneur combined with the support and resources of an established brand with a proven system, then you’ve come to the right place.

What our entrepreneurs tell us they like most about PostNet:

  • • Stimulating variety of work
  • • Sane business hours
  • • Great family business potential
  • • Community focused
  • • Support every step of the way
  • • Clean atmosphere

Providing the Solutions Your Community Needs

Since 1992, PostNet has provided dedicated entrepreneurs the foundation needed to operate a franchise that’s truly focused on the customer. One that’s not only convenient and hassle-free, but also makes their lives easier by providing high-quality design, shipping, and printing solutions, all under one roof.

What Makes PostNet Unique

Aside from being a part of a supportive culture, our business model is what makes PostNet entrepreneurs successful.

  • • Recurring revenue
  • • Multi-carrier shipping provider
  • • Extensive menu of services
  • • Vibrant, lively center designs
  • • Accessible support from HQ and fellow franchisees
  • • We solve problems
  • • We know our customers by name
  • • We’re convenient
  • • We get the job done quickly
  • • We provide top notch customer service