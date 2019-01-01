More Than a Printing and Shipping Franchise
When you join the PostNet family, you’ll not only fulfill your dream of starting a business, you’ll become part of a thriving community of entrepreneurs who are passionate about helping others succeed. PostNet is a 25-time award recipient of Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises, full of community-focused, dedicated individuals just like yourself that have made PostNet the brand it is today.
Live the Lifestyle You’ve Always Wanted
If you’re looking for a career that allows you the flexibility and independence of an entrepreneur combined with the support and resources of an established brand with a proven system, then you’ve come to the right place.
What our entrepreneurs tell us they like most about PostNet:
- • Stimulating variety of work
- • Sane business hours
- • Great family business potential
- • Community focused
- • Support every step of the way
- • Clean atmosphere
Providing the Solutions Your Community Needs
Since 1992, PostNet has provided dedicated entrepreneurs the foundation needed to operate a franchise that’s truly focused on the customer. One that’s not only convenient and hassle-free, but also makes their lives easier by providing high-quality design, shipping, and printing solutions, all under one roof.
What Makes PostNet Unique
Aside from being a part of a supportive culture, our business model is what makes PostNet entrepreneurs successful.
- • Recurring revenue
- • Multi-carrier shipping provider
- • Extensive menu of services
- • Vibrant, lively center designs
- • Accessible support from HQ and fellow franchisees
- • We solve problems
- • We know our customers by name
- • We’re convenient
- • We get the job done quickly
- • We provide top notch customer service