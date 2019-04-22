Nathan's Famous, Inc.

What Nathan's did to hot dogs, we're doing again to New York's finest, fastest and most flavorful fast casual cuisine.

OWN A NATHAN’S FRANCHISE.

Franchising is a business concept that allows qualified investors to become part of an established, existing “system.” A good way to look at franchising is, you’re in business for yourself, but not by yourself. Strategically, this provides many benefits under a brand name that has consumer awareness and equity. Nathan’s has taken this basic premise and redefined it to exceed the most stringent business criteria of today’s investor.

Nathan’s offers a wide range of restaurant designs and customized equipment, thereby offering business opportunities to qualified candidates regardless of space constraints or investment limitations.

NATHAN’S OFFERS:

A high quality brand with over 100 years of heritage

The world’s best beef hot dogs and crinkle cut fries since 1916

A wide variety of high quality menu offerings unique to the industry

Flexible and adaptable restaurant designs

High profits, low costs and great returns!

This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. It is for information purposes only.

Currently, the following states regulate the offer and sale of franchises: California, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. Within the U.S.A., we offer franchises solely by means of our Franchise Disclosure Document. There are also countries outside the U.S.A. that have laws governing the offer and sale of franchises.

If you are a resident of one of these states or countries, we will not offer you a franchise until we have complied with pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements that apply in your jurisdiction.

WHY NATHAN’S FAMOUS

SITE SELECTION, DEVELOPMENT, AND PRE-OPENING OPERATIONS

Your Nathan’s Franchise Development & Operations Teams will assist you with site selection, design, training, preopening assistance, marketing and ongoing support.

ON-GOING BUSINESS CONSULTATION

Our Franchise Business Consultants have years of experience in the QSR industry. The focus of their responsibility will be to assist you and your management team to maximize sales and profits. They will make periodic visits to your location to conduct business consultations.

TRAINING

Our three week certification training program – Frankfurter University – provides top-of-the-line hands-on and classroom training conducted by a dedicated, certified training manager.

MENU

Your Franchise Business Consultant will work with you to design an equipment package that allows you to offer the most appropriate menu for your location and business needs. General the minimum menu includes:

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Sandwiches

Coffee

LUNCH / DINNER

Hot Dogs & Toppings

Crinkle Cut

French Fries & Toppings

Beverages

A SAMPLING OF THE PROMOTIONAL MATERIALS OFFERED BY NATHAN’S FAMOUS INCLUDE

LOCAL STORE MARKETING

Local store marketing programs

Limited time offers

Guest check builder programs

Kids marketing

Point of purchase & merchandising materials

Marketing fulfillment center

Traffic driving promotions

BRAND BUILDING

Premiums & prizes

Merchandising materials

Signage & graphics programs

Uniforms program

Marketing calendars

PUBLICITY AND PUBLIC RELATIONS