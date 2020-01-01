Nékter Juice Bar is an approachable and accessible modern juice bar with a fresh, delicious and nutrient-rich menu not found anywhere else.

Overview:

What makes Nékter Juice Bar different from other smoothie and juice bar franchises? It’s simple: our products are actually healthy.

Our mission is to make a health-oriented lifestyle affordable and accessible to communities who want to live well. Our Franchise Owners can feel good knowing they’re serving smoothies, juices, acaí bowls, and more made from all-natural ingredients that taste just as good as they make our customers feel!

Now is the PERFECT time to invest in a Nékter Juice Bar franchise- here’s why!:

• Feel good about serving 100% fresh, all-natural ingredients free from the unnecessary additives or “fillers” you’ll find in our competitors’ products.

• Provide a safe, convenient alternative to dine-in restaurants with our ‘grab-and-go’ model and easy take-out and delivery capabilities.

• Receive world-class support from a corporate team composed of actual Nékter Juice Bar Franchise Owners!

• Capitalize on the SURGING demand for healthy food options as people become increasingly concerned about wellness.

• Be part of something that truly matters to you- helping your community become more focused on health, clean eating, and wellness!

Now more than ever, Americans are looking for quick, convenient ways to work toward achieving their healthy eating goals. Owning a Nékter Juice Bar puts you in prime position for becoming an authority on clean eating and healthy lifestyle choices in your community.

Why Choose Us?

Owning a Nékter Juice Bar is the ideal opportunity for a business-minded individual with entrepreneurial goals matched only by their passion for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. By investing in the Nékter opportunity, you are positioning yourself for a high potential for success in a career that you find emotionally fulfilling. Here’s what our Franchise Owners love most about owning a Nékter Juice Bar:

Enjoy Industry-Leading Economics- Looking for outstanding ROI? It’s hard to beat Nékter’s jaw-dropping 245% sales-to-investment percentage!

Tap Into a Fresh-Squeezed Concept- The demand for healthy, fresh foods isn’t going anywhere, and neither is the desire for a satisfying customer experience. Our unique lifestyle brand offers both!

Be Part of the Clean Eating Revolution- Demand for healthy food options is surging as people become increasingly concerned about staying healthy. Our unique lifestyle brand capitalizes on people’s desire to embrace a healthier lifestyle AND enjoy a satisfying.

Receive World-Class Support- If you’re looking for unparalleled franchise support, you’ll want to look into Nékter! Our immense corporate network is staffed by experts with firsthand knowledge of what our Owners need to effectively run a successful business.

Deliver REAL Healthy Food to Your Community- Feel good about what you’re serving, knowing our locally-sourced, 100% natural products are free from the unnecessary sugars, additives, or fillers used by our competitors.

*Numbers obtained from Item 19 of our 2020 FDD

Ideal Candidate:

Our brand is built on a deep commitment to healthy living and clean eating, and we’re looking for highly-qualified investors whose views on health and wellness align with ours. Here’s what an ideal Nékter Franchise Owner should look like. Does this sound like you?

• Do you have a desire to share your passion for health and wellness with the people in your neighborhood? Is healthy eating already something you practice in your everyday life?



• Do you possess a strong business management background, whether it comes from owning your own business or working in a corporate management-level position?



• Do you love getting to know people and hear their stories? Would you enjoy inspiring members of your community to embrace healthy, clean eating?



• Are you comfortable in a leadership role? Do you have experience with managing teams and motivating employees to give 100% on the job?

If you feel like you fit our Franchise Owner profile, we want to talk!

History:

In 2010, Alexis Schulze had just fallen in love with juicing and was able to get her husband Steve to try the delicious cold-pressed juices she made at home. Amazed by how much better they felt after joining the juicing movement, Steve and Alexis made a commitment to healthy eating through better nutrition. They knew they weren’t alone when it came to wanting to eat healthier- they observed that many people in their neighborhood and beyond were ditching traditional supermarkets in favor of natural, organic markets like Whole Foods for their grocery shopping needs.

At around the same time, Steve and Alexis noted that the coffee shop culture that had elevated franchises like Starbucks to superstardom in the early 1990s was still alive and well nearly two decades later, despite changing attitudes about health and nutrition. It was then when the lightbulb lit up: What if there were a juice bar that catered to a health-conscious population while offering the cozy, relaxing atmosphere of a modern-day coffee shop? Thus, Nékter Juice Bar was born. Two years after opening their flagship Nékter store in a former Starbucks location, Steve and Alexis’ concept had caught on like California wildfire, and the couple began awarding franchise opportunities. Today, with over 150 locations open for business and an astounding 200+ additional franchises awarded, Nékter is on pace to become the neighborhood hangout for people who care about maintaining a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

Training And Support:

We don’t just support Franchise Owners- we ARE Franchise Owners! Nékter Juice Bar currently has 40 corporate-owned locations, meaning that our Executive Support Team knows firsthand what our Owners need to succeed. We’re committed to delivering unparalleled support to our Franchise Owners from a place of true understanding.