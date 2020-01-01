What is Mayweather Boxing + Fitness?
In partnership with the most successful boxer of all time, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness delivers an immersive group fitness and training experience, utilizing proprietary programs, technology and content. The boutique fitness industry is large, fast-growing and attractive – and group boxing is one of the most popular workouts in the country. As a Mayweather Boxing + Fitness franchisee, you have exclusive access to our branded technology, content and support systems. Our industry-leading team has built multiple global fitness franchises together. Now partnered with one of the biggest names in sport and fitness, we have created a simple and successful business model for passionate business owners.
Our Classes
Mayweather Boxing + Fitness offers the most effective group fitness experience on the market. Our members learn from Floyd's techniques and training regimens to get in the best shape of their lives.
- • 45 Minute Classes - Each class consists of 12 rounds, with 2 warm-up rounds, 4 bag rounds, 4 floor rounds and 2 core rounds.
- • Our Members Burn - Upwards of 1,000 calories in our classes.
- • Our Program - Developed throughout two decades of Floyd’s career, we provide the most effective group boxing instruction in the market.
- • Anybody Can Do It - Whether our Members are former athletes, young professionals, stay-at-home-parents, or retirees, for 45 minutes a day, they become Champions.
Our Competitive Advantage
- • Brand - Leveraging our household-name brand, our franchisees generate immediate awareness and buzz around their business to drive faster growth.
- • Product - Using Floyd’s own workouts, our members burn more calories and achieve better results.
- • Systems - Utilizing our simple model and easy-to-follow processes, you get to spend more time focusing on growing your business.
- • Technology - Providing a totally differentiated member experience through next-generation technology, including our Virtual Reality training, heart rate monitoring system and digital fitness app.
- • Support - Delivering best-in-class support. With just one corporate location, our experienced team is dedicated to fully supporting the success of our franchisees.
A Simple and High Margin Business Model
- • Low cost start-up and turnkey build-out.
- • Simplicity in operating your business.
- • Multiple recurring and complimentary revenue streams.
- • Monthly memberships, personal training, merchandise, virtual reality fitness.
- • Comprehensive training at our corporate offices, boots-on-the-ground support at your location, and step-by-step playbooks for all stages of your business.
- • Ongoing marketing support and guidance to create buzz and rapidly grow and maintain your business.
- • Constant innovation to always stay ahead of the competition.