An inclusive, high-intensity fitness experience developed by the Champ himself. Formulated with the perfect combination of boxing, strength and cardio conditioning intervals.

What is Mayweather Boxing + Fitness?

In partnership with the most successful boxer of all time, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness delivers an immersive group fitness and training experience, utilizing proprietary programs, technology and content. The boutique fitness industry is large, fast-growing and attractive – and group boxing is one of the most popular workouts in the country. As a Mayweather Boxing + Fitness franchisee, you have exclusive access to our branded technology, content and support systems. Our industry-leading team has built multiple global fitness franchises together. Now partnered with one of the biggest names in sport and fitness, we have created a simple and successful business model for passionate business owners.

Our Classes

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness offers the most effective group fitness experience on the market. Our members learn from Floyd's techniques and training regimens to get in the best shape of their lives.

• 45 Minute Classes - Each class consists of 12 rounds, with 2 warm-up rounds, 4 bag rounds, 4 floor rounds and 2 core rounds.

• Our Members Burn - Upwards of 1,000 calories in our classes.

• Our Program - Developed throughout two decades of Floyd’s career, we provide the most effective group boxing instruction in the market.

• Anybody Can Do It - Whether our Members are former athletes, young professionals, stay-at-home-parents, or retirees, for 45 minutes a day, they become Champions.

Our Competitive Advantage

• Brand - Leveraging our household-name brand, our franchisees generate immediate awareness and buzz around their business to drive faster growth.

• Product - Using Floyd’s own workouts, our members burn more calories and achieve better results.

• Systems - Utilizing our simple model and easy-to-follow processes, you get to spend more time focusing on growing your business.

• Technology - Providing a totally differentiated member experience through next-generation technology, including our Virtual Reality training, heart rate monitoring system and digital fitness app.

• Support - Delivering best-in-class support. With just one corporate location, our experienced team is dedicated to fully supporting the success of our franchisees.

A Simple and High Margin Business Model