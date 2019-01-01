Handyman Connection is a handyman and home services franchise concept that serves the repair, restoration, and maintenance needs of residential & commercial customers.

Handyman Connection - Franchise Information

The Original Home Improvement Specialists

Handyman Connection is a handyman and home services franchise concept that serves the repair, restoration and maintenance needs of residential and business customers. Handyman Connection specializes in small to medium home improvements, repairs and remodeling, covering a wide range of “around-the-house” type handyman tasks including repairs, installations and maintenance.

The Honey Do List

Handyman Connection offers its franchise owners the opportunity for real, personal business success. The need for property repairs is never ending – it isn't a trend or a fad that will disappear next year. Property owners always need "something done", and Handyman Connection makes it happen. Handyman Connection provides a valuable service within the communities we serve, helping property owners maintain and improve their homes and businesses. Unlike general handyman services, Handyman Connection connects our customers with specialists skilled in particular trades, supporting our belief in providing a quality customer experience on every project.

Flexibility and Freedom

As a Handyman Connection franchise owner, you'll finally be in control of your life. You keep your own schedule, you run your own business, you are your own boss. And the equity you build is yours.

Top reasons franchisees love owning a Handyman Connection franchise:

Home repair and remodeling is a vibrant industry with numerous demand factors and sustainability.

A Handyman Connection franchise offers a simple business model No Inventory Low Overhead Low Employees

A Handyman Connection franchise offers You personal flexibility –both in your time and in your lifestyle

A Handyman Connection franchise offers You freedom – from the corporate grind; to make your own decisions; to grow and build a business as you want it to be

As a Handyman Connection franchisee, you will work for yourself

The business offers sound financial rewards for those that make the most of the system and business model Higher average job size compared to competition Higher average sales per territory

Corporate support – we offer the right mix of guidance and autonomy

The ability to interact with, support and service your local community

You will have the ability to interact with and learn from other Handyman Connection franchisees, customers and the craftsmen you engage to provide the services to homeowners

Ideal Candidate

Our franchise owners come from many different backgrounds and careers. However, over time there are certain characteristics that we've found to be common factors contributing to the success of a Handyman Connection franchisee: