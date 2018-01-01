Express Employment Professionals is thriving, with more than 750 locations and annual sales of $3 billion.

Can be operated from home Yes

The temporary staffing industry is on track to generate a projected $147 billion in North America annually. Express Employment Professionals reached $3.05 billion in sales in 2016 and is ranked as the No.1 staffing franchise in the Entrepreneur 500. For a limited time, Express is offering a $10,000 new franchise bonus. Our start-up offices average more than $1 million in sales in their first year, with mature offices averaging $6.2million annually.* Plus, as an Express franchise owner, you control your life with flexible weekday hours in a professional business setting. Express is a growing franchise with more than 770 locations and 34 year history of success.

Express Employment Professionals – A World Class Franchise

Ranked #1 in the Staffing Industry category and #31 overall in the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 (2017)

Rated a World-Class Franchise, Express received a 99% rating from franchisees on the quality of the Express franchise system (2006-2017)

Franchise Direct Top 100 Global Award (2015-2016)

Best of Staffing Client Award, Inavero in partnership with CareerBuilder (2011-2015)

Fastest Growing Franchises, Entrepreneur (2013-2015)

Hall of Fame Inductee, International Franchise Association (2010)

Investment requirement:

Initial franchise fee: $35,000

Total investment: $130,000 to $206,000

Required net worth: $250,000

Liquid capital: $50,000

Express Franchise Facts:*

In 2016, the average mature Express franchise territory generated $6.2 million in annual sales.

New owners generate an average of $138,500 in revenue each month by the 12th month of operation, and $173,900 in monthly revenue by their 24th month.

Express franchisees paid an average royalty of just 8.5% in 2016.

*For territories open more than sixty months, average sales in 2016 were $6,266,483. First year offices averaged $1,016,560 according to Item 19 in the Express Franchise Disclosure Document.

An Express Employment Professionals Franchise

Express offers new franchise owners the unique chance to build income and equity while helping people grow their careers and impact the local community. It’s a professional business with weekday hours. Individuals with staffing industry experience can also benefit from our “Boost to Ownership” package. Contact us for more information about this package.

We offer more than just operational support to our franchisees. By providing multi-step marketing campaigns, sales training, and public relations assistance, our franchise owners are able to focus on growing their business. Express also offers annual regional and international training events, as well as continual education for staff and owners via our online university.

Franchisee Role

Express offers franchisees two ownership models. The Traditional Model requires an investment ranging from $130,000 to $150,000 and an active role in new business development by the franchise owner. The Professional Market Model requires an investment ranging from $180,000 to $206,000 and applies to pre-designated territories with a high propensity for professional staffing. In this model, owners attend customized training and will manage a recruiting staff of two, unlike a traditional office with one person in this role. In both models, our franchisees enjoy the opportunity to own a business, while having a life outside of the office with time to enjoy friends and family.

Successful Express franchisees come from diverse backgrounds, including senior business management, sales, finance, communications, marketing, manufacturing, IT, banking, education, and human resources.

Generally, we look for:

Sales or business aptitude

Minimum of five years proven leadership, sales, or sales management experience

A desire to make a difference in your community

Our owner-operator business model lets you create your own definition of success. Design your Express office around your strengths – what engages, excites, and challenges you.