Mr. Handyman®, a Neighborly company, is North America’s leading commercial and residential property maintenance, repair and improvement company. With nearly 200 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, Mr. Handyman is recognized as one of the fastest growing service-oriented franchise systems.
Business Type
Franchise
Startup Costs
$111,500 - $143,100
Can be operated from home
Yes
Financing Available
Yes
Can be run part-time
Yes

Why Mr. Handyman®?

Mr. Handyman® serves a much bigger purpose than providing home improvement and maintenance. Mr. Handyman®’s independently owned and operated franchisees are the key to making people’s lives easier, in a way that is kind, professional, and quality and service driven. Why have nearly one million customers hired Mr. Handyman® as their one-call solution?

Mr. Handyman® franchisees are offered unprecedented support:

  • • Strong ethics, excellent service standards, and home-town Neighborly® service.
  • • Worry-free experience with responsive, professional approach. PLUS, our technicians average 10 years’ experience in the field.
  • • Whole Improvement Team: Mr. Handyman® franchisees are not “some guy in a truck,” they are an entire team of home improvement professionals.
  • • Having a professional approach includes live call answering, and service technicians that are uniformed, prepared and respectful of your home or business.

    Military and Veteran

    As the originating founder of VetFran, Neighborly® is proud to continue our commitment to aspiring veterans as a 5-Star Ranking member of the VetFran program. VetFran is a strategic initiative of the International Franchise Association to provide access and opportunities for our Nation’s Veterans and their spouses. Information at www.vetfran.com

    • Comprehensive ongoing training and support: Sure Start training helps prepare franchisees for many aspects of operations to how to technical training in the field. A dedicated Franchise Consultant will be assigned to each franchisee from the very beginning, and support will include site visits and regularly scheduled calls to advise as needed.
    • Marketing: Superior marketing strategies and support that leverages this nationally recognized and respected brand name along with an extensive customer database collected from the local family of Neighborly® home services brands, to provide the most effective marketing strategies and tools possible.
    • Web: Leading web presence, national and customizable website, bold online social media presence, national search engine optimization (SEO) strategy, and reputation management
    • IT: Software training and IT support
    • Nationwide networking support: Over 202 fellow franchisees to consult with, plus the opportunity to gather at Regional and National Conferences.
    • Vendor Discounts: Cut your expenses with ProTradeNet, a program offering preferred discounts through membership and potential annual rebates.
    • Registered trademarks and a designated territory
    • Call Center
