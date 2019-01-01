Mr. Handyman® serves a much bigger purpose than providing home improvement and maintenance. Mr. Handyman®’s independently owned and operated franchisees are the key to making people’s lives easier, in a way that is kind, professional, quality and service driven. Why have nearly one million customers hired Mr. Handyman® as their one-call solution?
Why Mr. Handyman®?
Mr. Handyman® serves a much bigger purpose than providing home improvement and maintenance. Mr. Handyman®’s independently owned and operated franchisees are the key to making people’s lives easier, in a way that is kind, professional, and quality and service driven. Why have nearly one million customers hired Mr. Handyman® as their one-call solution?
Mr. Handyman® franchisees are offered unprecedented support:
- • Strong ethics, excellent service standards, and home-town Neighborly® service.
- • Worry-free experience with responsive, professional approach. PLUS, our technicians average 10 years’ experience in the field.
- • Whole Improvement Team: Mr. Handyman® franchisees are not “some guy in a truck,” they are an entire team of home improvement professionals.
- • Having a professional approach includes live call answering, and service technicians that are uniformed, prepared and respectful of your home or business.
Military and Veteran
As the originating founder of VetFran, Neighborly® is proud to continue our commitment to aspiring veterans as a 5-Star Ranking member of the VetFran program. VetFran is a strategic initiative of the International Franchise Association to provide access and opportunities for our Nation’s Veterans and their spouses. Information at www.vetfran.com
- • Comprehensive ongoing training and support: Sure Start training helps prepare franchisees for many aspects of operations to how to technical training in the field. A dedicated Franchise Consultant will be assigned to each franchisee from the very beginning, and support will include site visits and regularly scheduled calls to advise as needed.
- • Marketing: Superior marketing strategies and support that leverages this nationally recognized and respected brand name along with an extensive customer database collected from the local family of Neighborly® home services brands, to provide the most effective marketing strategies and tools possible.
- • Web: Leading web presence, national and customizable website, bold online social media presence, national search engine optimization (SEO) strategy, and reputation management
- • IT: Software training and IT support
- • Nationwide networking support: Over 202 fellow franchisees to consult with, plus the opportunity to gather at Regional and National Conferences.
- • Vendor Discounts: Cut your expenses with ProTradeNet, a program offering preferred discounts through membership and potential annual rebates.
- • Registered trademarks and a designated territory
- • Call Center