Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Calling all air conditioning service and repair tradespeople; it's time to stop making money for the boss and starting putting your talents to work for you with your own air conditioning service and repair business. And for those of you who are worried about job security and income: don't. Simply premarket your service and build a customer base prior to leaving your job. How, you may ask? Easy. Design a presentation package that outlines your abilities and special skills along with air conditioning repair and service rates, and begin to circulate the package to potential clients, such as residential and commercial property management firms as well as directly to residential and commercial building owners. (Be careful to not court your current employer's customers. You don't want to burn bridges. You could even become a subcontractor for your current employer someday.) You may be surprised and encouraged by the results, since a small homebased repair business such as this can really compete with larger firms, especially when it comes to service rates, product markup and service-response time.

The Market

Your customers are residential and commercial property management firms, as well as homeowners and commercial building owners.

