Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

A computer delivery and assembly service is a very easy new business venture to set in action. The best way to market the service is to establish joint ventures with retailers of new and secondhand computer systems and equipment. They sell'-you deliver and install it. Furthermore, as a method to earn additional income for the business, consider marketing additional products and services along with the delivery and assembly service. These additional products and services can include retailing computer security items, offering clients a computer cleaning service, as well as offering clients a software installation and explanation service, just to mention a few. The amount of income the business can generate will vary as to the services provided. However, even operating a computer delivery and assembly service alone can easily generate a part-time income of $20 per hour or more.