Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Corporations and homeowners combined spend billions of dollars annually on energy to light, heat and air-condition their homes and buildings. Imagine how much healthier the environment would be, as well how much money each of us could save every year, if we could all reduce our energy consumption by a mere 10 percent? The aforementioned is the focus of this incredible business opportunity. Working as an energy management consultant from a homebased office you can teach homeowners and business owners practical and useful energy management tips about reducing consumption and waste. Successfully activating this business will require a great deal of research, planning and perhaps training. However, with energy cost continuing to soar, the need to take care of the environment and save money is becoming a major concern for most people. This type of venture should have a very favorable future.

The Market

People who want to learn how to save money on their monthly utility bills