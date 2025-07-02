Chuck E. Cheese Is Opening 10 New Arcades for Adults: 'A Natural Evolution' Chuck's Arcade is now open in eight states. Here's where to find them.

By Erin Davis

Chuck E. Cheese
Chuck’s Arcade™ and Pizzeria in Kansas City, MO

Kids' eatery and birthday party staple Chuck E. Cheese is opening up an arcade concept for adults featuring the company's classic games, new technology, and its famed animatronic characters, according to a press release.

The concept, which was announced on Monday, caters to adults longing for childhood nostalgia and those who grew up going to Chuck E. Cheese restaurants. The 10 Chuck's Arcade locations will open in eight states, including the one-of-a-kind Chuck's Arcade and Pizzeria in Kansas City, Missouri, the company notes, which features a full menu.

"Chuck E. Cheese has spent decades mastering the arcade experience — it's in our DNA," said David McKillips, CEO of Chuck E. Cheese, in a statement. "Chuck's Arcade is a natural evolution — an opportunity to extend our arcade legacy into new formats that engage both lifelong fans and a new generation through a curated mix of retro classics and cutting-edge experiences."

Chuck E Cheese Statue and Retro Games at Chuck's Arcade in Buford, GA. Provided by Chuck E. Cheese.

Chuck's Arcade locations are now open in major malls in St. Petersburg, Florida; Trumbull, Connecticut; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; Victor, New York; Buford, Georgia; El Paso, Texas; Nashua and Salem, New Hampshire; and St. Louis, Missouri. There are "more locations on the horizon," the company said.

Each arcade is "overseen" by an animatronic character from Chuck E. Cheese's of the past, which will now stand "watch as a nostalgic nod rather than performing." Some locations will have retro-themed merchandise, according to the press release, including logoed apparel, toys, novelty candy, and classic prize redemption items.

Merchandise Counter at Chuck's Arcade in Buford, GA

Although the company says the concept was "created for adults and lifelong fans," it doesn't say that kids aren't allowed, per se, as most are located in malls. Check your local location for more information.

Click here for the full list of Chuck's Arcade locations.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

