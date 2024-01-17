The entertainment chain is foraying beyond its brick-and-mortar namesake for the first time.

Chuck E. Cheese may be a place for children, but the company's newest venture is zeroing in on fun-loving adults.

A new report says that the brand has entered into a partnership with Magical Elves, a reality show production company to create a reality television show where adults go head-to-head playing oversized versions of arcade favorites such as pinball, air hockey, and the claw machine.

Game winners will earn tickets and trade them in, naturally, for supersized versions of the famed Chuck E. Cheese prize wall.

"Chuck E. Cheese is the place where a kid can be a kid—but as grown adults, we still have dreams of ruling the arcade, taking on the iconic games we love," said Magical Elves co-CEOs Jo Sharon and Casey Kriley in a statement. "We're excited to celebrate these legendary arcade games plus the best of today, all with a super-sized twist."

The project, which was brokered by Creative Artists Agency, is being run by Chuck E. Cheese's new global licensing, media, and entertainment division.

In December, it was reported that the chain's parent company CEC Entertainment was working with Goldman Sachs to work on a restructuring to attract potential buyers and investors and a deal that could garner an estimated $1.2 billion.

Before that, the chain, which was acquired by Apollo Global Management for $1.3 billion in 2014, emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection through a financial restructuring in December 2020.

There are currently 557 Chuck E. Cheese locations in 47 U.S. states and 10 countries.