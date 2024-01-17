Chuck E. Cheese Is Making an Adults-Only Reality TV Show — Here's What It Will Entail The entertainment chain is foraying beyond its brick-and-mortar namesake for the first time.

By Emily Rella

Chuck E. Cheese may be a place for children, but the company's newest venture is zeroing in on fun-loving adults.

A new report says that the brand has entered into a partnership with Magical Elves, a reality show production company to create a reality television show where adults go head-to-head playing oversized versions of arcade favorites such as pinball, air hockey, and the claw machine.

Game winners will earn tickets and trade them in, naturally, for supersized versions of the famed Chuck E. Cheese prize wall.

Related: Chuck E. Cheese Reportedly Seeking Acquisition For Over $1 Billion

"Chuck E. Cheese is the place where a kid can be a kid—but as grown adults, we still have dreams of ruling the arcade, taking on the iconic games we love," said Magical Elves co-CEOs Jo Sharon and Casey Kriley in a statement. "We're excited to celebrate these legendary arcade games plus the best of today, all with a super-sized twist."

The project, which was brokered by Creative Artists Agency, is being run by Chuck E. Cheese's new global licensing, media, and entertainment division.

RELATED: Chick-fil-A Is Getting Into Content Creation, Hiring an 'Entertainment Producer'

In December, it was reported that the chain's parent company CEC Entertainment was working with Goldman Sachs to work on a restructuring to attract potential buyers and investors and a deal that could garner an estimated $1.2 billion.

Before that, the chain, which was acquired by Apollo Global Management for $1.3 billion in 2014, emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection through a financial restructuring in December 2020.

There are currently 557 Chuck E. Cheese locations in 47 U.S. states and 10 countries.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

4 Passive Income Ideas to Try as a Side Hustle in 2024

The side hustle culture is upon us — are you ready to act?

By Sean Dollwet
Business News

Woman Goes Viral After Recording Her Disastrous Call With HR After Being Let Go: 'They Tried to Gaslight You'

Brittany Pietsch posted a nine-minute-long clip of her firing from Cloudflare on TikTok, and it went viral. The company's CEO responded on X — and also went viral.

By Emily Rella
Leadership

How to Revolutionize Your Organization Through the Power of Inclusive Leadership

The impact of inclusive leadership has the power to transform your business — here's how.

By Chris Kille
Side Hustle

This Retired UPS Employee Started a People-Oriented Side Hustle That Earns More Than $500,000 a Year — and 'Anyone With a Pulse Can Do It'

William Zuniga wanted a side gig that would help him meet new people — and he found a very lucrative one.

By Amanda Breen
Thought Leaders

10 Daily Habits of Highly Successful People

Adopting these daily rituals allows anyone to embark on a path toward success.

By Patrick Carroll
Business News

Miss America 2024 Is an Active Duty U.S. Air Force Officer

Second Lt. Madison Marsh is the first active-duty service member to win the contest.

By Entrepreneur Staff