The popular chicken chain is launching the "PLAY entertainment app" and creating original series, podcasts, animations, and more.

Chick-fil-A is getting set to "produce original content," according to a new job post on the company's website, and it's looking for an "entertainment producer" who specializes in "family-based entertainment, scripted podcasts, and audio adventures" to make it happen.

The popular chicken chain wrote that "shifts in the advertising industry" have opened up "an opportunity," and the company's aim is "to provide engaging four-quadrant family entertainment."

The job post says that Chick-fil-A is set to launch a "PLAY entertainment app" that will include scripted and non-scripted programming, such as podcasts, game shows, reality programs, and original animation.

"We are looking to produce original entertainment – entertainment not necessarily about Chick-fil-A products or the Chick-fil-A brand -- but rather, content that accomplishes the following: Connection: provide families a good reason to gather; Care: fuel moments of kindness & optimism; Community: facilitate conversation, activity & life beyond the screen," the company wrote.

The position requires five to six years of experience as a showrunner, principal creative producer, or head writer for scripted podcasts, scripted live-action, reality, game shows, or animated series.

The company is asking for candidates with five years of experience, a Bachelor's degree (or equivalent experience), and someone who doesn't mind traveling 20% of the time.

Interested candidates can apply here.