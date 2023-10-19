Affected customers can receive compensation of $29.95 in cash or as a gift card.

Beloved chicken chain Chick-fil-A is settling a class action lawsuit for not delivering on delivery prices that were promised — and now customers may be entitled to some quick cash.

Plaintiffs Eboni Brown, Tanique Clarke, Travis Johnson, Dominic Greetan, Friday Frazier, and Keisha Rabon, filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia on October 3 alleging that Chick-fil-A advertised cheap delivery fees to entice customers — but was quietly marking up prices of delivered food by up to 30% in order to compensate for the money cut from the fees.

"Plaintiffs allege that by omitting, concealing, and misrepresenting material facts about CFA's delivery service, CFA deceives consumers into making online food purchases they otherwise would not make," the delivery settlement reads.

The fees affected those who ordered through the chain's mobile app and website.

"On delivery orders only, Chick-fil-A secretly marks up food prices for delivery orders by a hefty 25-30%," the suit states, according to documents viewed by Insider. "In other words, the identical order of a 30-count chicken nuggets costs approximately $5-6 more when ordered for delivery than when ordered via the same mobile app for pickup, or when ordered in-store."

Chick-fil-A is settling for $4.4 million. Affected customers looking to claim their compensation are eligible for either a $29.95 cash payment or a $29.95 Chick-fil-A gift card. The chain must now also disclose via mobile and web that the price of menu items may increase if ordered for delivery.

The settlement is similar to another class-action suit settled by Panda Express in August in which the chain agreed to pay $1.4 million to affected customers who allegedly were hit with a hidden 10% "service charge" when ordering delivery.

Chick-fil-A did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.

