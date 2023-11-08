Chick-fil-A Is Celebrating the Opening of its 3,000th Restaurant With a 6-Figure Donation The chicken chain's newest location is set to open in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday.

By Sam Silverman

Key Takeaways

  • Chick-fil-A is celebrating the opening of its 3,000th location by donating $300,000 to charities.
  • The company currently operates in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, and has plans to expand to Asia and Europe by 2025.

Chick-fil-A is opening its 3,000th restaurant on Thursday in Dallas, Texas, and is celebrating by giving back.

"Marking the 3,000th milestone is a testament to our local Owner-Operators, Team Members and Guests and their continued support of the Company," said Chick-fil-A CEO Andrew T. Cathy in a statement on the company's website.

Cathy, 45, has been with the company for 16 years and is the grandson of Chick-fil-A founder, S. Truett Cathy, who passed away nine years ago. He stepped into the role of CEO in November 2021, according to LinkedIn.

Chick-fil-A plans to celebrate the feat with a plaque at the store, a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Cathy, and $150,000 donations to Feeding America, a nonprofit with a nationwide network of food banks, and Junior Achievement, which helps support students with resources for learning.

RELATED: Chick-fil-A Has the Country's 'Slowest Drive-Thru,' But It's Still Bringing in Major Profits

"We are so thrilled to be celebrating together as we honor our founder, and my grandfather, S. Truett Cathy's mission of remarkable customer service and demonstrating care to all," Cathy added. "As we continue to expand, we still take pride in the fact that our restaurants are locally owned and operated businesses that invest in their people and their community, and Chick-fil-A RedBird is no exception."

The new restaurant, located in the RedBird mall, is owned and operated by Consuela Jacobs, who had previously worked as a Chick-fil-A team member, according to the statement.

The new location is expected to bring in 110 full- and part-time jobs to the local area, per Fox Business.

RELATED: Elite Chick-fil-A Location Offers 4 Day Weekends to Employees

Chick-fil-A has plans to expand to Asia and Europe by 2025, according to the company's website.

The fast food chain's revenue hit $6.4 billion in 2022, according to the Franchise Times, which is a 10.6% increase from its 2021 earnings of $5.8 billion.
