This podcast is a fun, entertaining and informative show that will teach you how to succeed and achieve your goals with practical advice and actionable steps given through compelling stories and conversations with Clinton and his guests.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Join us on an inspiring journey through the entrepreneurial legacy of one of history's greatest innovators. Nolan Bushnell, the creator behind Atari and Chuck E. Cheese, shares his insights into innovation and entrepreneurship.

Clinton Sparks is an exclusive writer for Entrepreneur+. Sign up today to access all of his content and more.

More Episodes: Win Big with Clinton Sparks: An Advanced Audio Experience

Here's a breakdown of all the things we discuss in the podcast:

Atari:

Atari, founded by Nolan Bushnell, is a pioneering video game company.

Atari played a pivotal role in the early development of video game consoles.

Discover the history and impact of Atari on the gaming industry.

Atari's classic games like Pong and Space Invaders are still celebrated today.

Learn about the rise and fall of Atari as a dominant force in the gaming world.

Chuck E. Cheese's:

Chuck E. Cheese's is a popular family entertainment and pizza restaurant chain.

Explore the origins and concept behind Chuck E. Cheese's.

Chuck E. Cheese's has been a favorite destination for kids and families for decades.

The animatronic characters and arcade games make Chuck E. Cheese's unique.

Find out how Chuck E. Cheese's has evolved over the years to stay relevant.

Entrepreneurship advice:

Nolan Bushnell shares valuable entrepreneurship advice in this interview.

Young entrepreneurs can benefit from Nolan Bushnell's wisdom and experience.

Learn about the challenges and opportunities in the world of entrepreneurship.

Discover key insights and tips for success as an entrepreneur.

Nolan Bushnell's advice for young entrepreneurs can help guide their journey.

Esports and NFTs: