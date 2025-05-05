'Reimagined and Reinvented': This Iconic Chain From the '80s, Which Featured a 'Pay What You Weigh' Promotion, Is Making a Comeback Gen X-ers can dig into some nostalgia at the newly resurgent Ground Round restaurant chain.

By David James

Rising from the ashes (and peanut shells) of Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the iconic, 1980s kid-birthday spot, Ground Round, is back.

Gen X-ers may remember many meals at this place, which featured cartoons projected on the walls, and bowls of peanuts on the table whose shells you were encouraged to toss on the floor. (The peanuts were replaced with popcorn.) Kids loved the ice cream sundaes served in mini plastic baseball helmets, and parents loved their "Pay What You Weigh" promotion, where kids were only charged a penny per pound.

Alas, like everything wonderfully bonkers from our childhood, Ground Round hit the skids. At its height, it boasted over 200 locations. In 2004, it filed for bankruptcy, and in recent years, it has been down to just four locations — three in North Dakota and one in Ohio.

But The Street reports that Ground Round's operations are not grinding to a halt.

Entrepreneurs Joseph and Nachi Shea bought the rights to the chain's name and IP, and have opened a new location in their hometown of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. And even the scale is back (Tuesdays only, and it's optional to actually use it, of course).

Per the chain's website, "the reimagined and reinvented Ground Round" is "a place where you can relive fond childhood memories while savoring a thoughtfully prepared, high-quality meal. It's not just a comeback; it's a revival."

Sadly, there is no mention of baseball helmet sundaes on the menu, but here's hoping they take a swing at it.

David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

