You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Red Lobster Is Reportedly Considering Filing for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy The seafood chain has gone through a slew of different private owners since it was established in 1968.

By Emily Rella

entrepreneur daily

One of America's favorite fast casual restaurants famous for its "endless" promotions may be ending.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that Red Lobster is close to filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a part of a larger restructuring plan to work through debt and relieve the company of leases and contractual agreements, citing anonymous people close to the matter.

The Chapter 11 filing would allow Red Lobster to keep operations running while financials and debt restructuring are negotiated behind closed doors, though no final decisions have been made.

Related: Red Lobster CEO Resigns After Only 8 Months

Red Lobster is reportedly working with the law firm King & Spalding to assess the next steps.

The seafood chain has gone through a slew of different private owners since it was established in 1968.

In the summer of 2014, the chain was acquired by Golden Gate Capital after being purchased from Darden Restaurants, which also oversees Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse.

Seafood supply company Thai Union purchased a 25% stake in Red Lobster in 2016 for an estimated $575 million before buying the remaining 75% from Golden Gate Capital in 2020.

Related: Red Lobster Lost Nearly $11 Million Because People Love Endless Shrimp: 'We Need to Be Much More Careful'

Earlier this year, Red Lobster rolled out an "Endless Lobster Experience" where 150 customers won a two-hour complimentary feast of unlimited lobster, two sides, and Cheddar Bay Biscuits — the deal sold out almost immediately.

But in November 2023, Red Lobster launched a $20 "Endless Shrimp" promotion that proved to be too popular, costing the company $11 million.

The chain is coming off a rough Q4 2023, where it lost an estimated $12.5 million in operating revenue.

"Red Lobster is done and over with," Thai Union Group CEO Chansiri said earlier this year regarding the company's plan to exit its stake in Red Lobster. "[We're] just waiting for the sale to happen, but we do not expect any significant value to be gained."
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
By Emily Rella
Business Solutions

Equip a Team of Six with Microsoft 365 for 15 Months for $89.59

The latest versions of Excel, Word, and more.

By Entrepreneur Store
Leadership

Employees Are Burning Out — and the Culprit Isn't What You Think

There's a type of stress that has a huge impact on employees' health, work performance and personal lives. Here's what it is and what you can do to combat it, both for yourself and your employees.

By Rob Cross
Franchise

'Fueled by a Hunger For New Challenges' — The 5 Types of Entrepreneurs You Want as Franchisees

Franchising is well known as a pathway to entrepreneurial success, offering individuals the opportunity to build their own business under the umbrella of an established brand.

By Jeff Brazier
Side Hustle

This Flexible Side Hustle Is Helping Millions Earn Extra Cash — and Might Be 'More Attractive' Than an Office Job

Side hustles remain popular for additional income — and have many questioning the 9-5 model altogether.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

'Typically Gone Within a Few Hours': This $1,900 Costco Product Is Flying Off Shelves

Costco only offers the exclusive product online to members.

By Madeline Garfinkle